7 Kate Middleton-Inspired Polka-Dot Dresses to Shop for Spring

Image zoom Getty (2); PA Images

Kate Middleton may be the Duchess of Cambridge, but she’s the queen of polka-dot dresses in our eyes. For years, she has been spotted (no pun intended) in various colors and styles of dresses in the classic print, which is why we’d bet Kate is just as excited as we are that it’s making waves yet again as a major trend for this upcoming spring.

We’ve been taking some serious style notes from Kate on how to wear polka-dot dresses for the season ahead. After all, she’s been wearing them since her pre-princess days and even opted for a light blue polka-dot mini from Jenny Packham for Prince George’s debut in 2013.

RELATED: Everything You Need to Copy Kate Middleton’s Spring Style

Since then, Kate’s worn polka-dots on multiple occasions. Just recently, while on a three-day royal tour in Ireland, Kate wore not one, but two colorful polka-dot dresses back-to-back: a green-and-white belted midi from Suzannah and a vintage magenta number from Oscar de la Renta. She even opted for a black-and-white polka dot blouse during her trip, too! If you’re like us and looking to get your hands on some Kate Middleton-inspired polka-dot dresses for spring, you’ll love the seven styles we picked out from Nordstrom and Amazon below.

Starting at just $19, these spotted frocks will take you from work to weekends and everywhere in between in royal style. Pair them with boots or pumps à la Kate or with espadrilles and sandals come warmer temps. No matter how you style these dresses, they’re sure to keep you majorly on-trend for spring.

Image zoom

Buy It! Verdusa Polka Dot Tie Neck Ruffle Trim A-Line Flowy Swing Dress, $18.99–$36.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! 1901 Belted Satin Midi Dress, $149; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Zandiceno Polka Dot Midi Dress, $21.99–$26.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Vero Moda Henna Polka Dot Long Sleeve Wrap Dress, $65; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Verdusa Polka Dot 3/4 Sleeve Fit & Flare Maxi Dress, $30.99–$37.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Willow Dede Polka Dot Midi Dress, $158; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Keepsake Passion Short Sleeve Fit & Flare Midi Dress, $154–$179.48; amazon.com