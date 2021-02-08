Princess Charlotte Picked Up This Adorable Hair Habit from Mom Kate Middleton!

Like mother, like daughter!

Kate Middleton took part in a video call with teachers last week, checking in with them as they navigate homeschooling amid the coronavirus pandemic. As she listened to one educator, Kate reached back and twirled her hair, which was tied back in a ponytail.

The moment was reminiscent of her 5-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte, who nervously twirled her hair, which was similarly styled in a low ponytail, on her first day of school in September 2019. As she walked into Thomas's Battersea — accompanied by her parents, Kate and Prince William, and big brother, Prince George — Charlotte fussed with her hair as she greeted the private London school's head, Helen Haslem.

Fan account dofcambridge shared a video of the mother-daughter duo doing their hair flips side-by-side.

The one-of-a-kind boots were made especially for Charlotte by Penelope Chilvers, the designer behind Kate's go-to casual knee-high Tassel Boot, which she has been wearing for over 16 years. Kate purchased her first pair as a student at St Andrew's University, around the same time she started dating Prince William.

"Very excited to see Princess Charlotte in our Mini-Me Tassel Boots. Her mother, HRH Catherine has been wearing the #LongTasselBoots for so many years, it is so sweet that Princess Charlotte now has a mini-me style!" posted the designer on Instagram.

In addition to homeschooling her eldest children during lockdown, Kate recently revealed that she's taken on the role of hairdresser — but her kids aren't thrilled by her new title.

