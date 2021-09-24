Emma Raducanu was among a group of young stars meeting the Duchess of Cambridge on Friday

Kate Middleton Hits the Court with U.S. Open Champ Emma Raducanu: The Royal Mom's 'Forehand Is Incredible!'

The Duchess Of Cambridge Meets British US Open Champions

Queens of the court!

Royal tennis fan Kate Middleton and British champion Emma Raducanu came face to face on Friday morning. Kate and 2021 U.S. Open women's singles winner Raducanu chatted at the National Tennis Centre in southwest London before pairing up for a quick doubles game.

Raducanu — who shot to fame at Wimbledon and then surprised the tennis world by being the first woman to enter via the qualifying rounds and progress all the way to the pinnacle of the sport at the U.S. Open in New York earlier this month — was among a group of young tennis stars including Joe Salisbury, Alfie Hewitt and Gordon Reid who were celebrated by Kate.

After a chat, the group took to the court, with the duchess showing off her skills.

And Raducanu, 18, was impressed with her royal partner, telling reporters "her forehand is incredible."

As well as the homecoming celebration, Kate, who is patron of the Lawn Tennis Association, also met teenagers from around the U.K. The young athletes are playing tennis at a grassroots level as part of the LTA Youth program, which aims to encourage participation in the sport and inspire the next generation of players.

The program's goal is to help more children enjoy the benefits of playing and staying in tennis, regardless of age, gender, ability, disability or background.

"Her Royal Highness is passionate about supporting grassroots tennis and encouraging young people from all backgrounds to become involved in the sport," Princess Kate's office said.

When Raducanu beat Leylah Fernandez to win the singles final, Kate tweeted that her journey to the top had been a "pleasure to watch." Raducanu also received a personal note of congratulations from Queen Elizabeth.