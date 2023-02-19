Kate Middleton Playfully Pats Husband Prince William's Butt on 2023 BAFTAs Red Carpet

The blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment took place as the royals hit the red carpet at the 76th EE BAFTA Film Awards

By
Published on February 19, 2023 05:45 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Kate Middleton and Prince William aren't afraid to show off their loving sides on the red carpet.

As the Prince and Princess of Wales arrived at the 76th EE BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday, Kate took the initiative to give her husband a light love tap.

Video from before the event — which was held at the Royal Festival Hall, London where the royal couple was decked out in a sleek black suit and a white one-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress, respectively — shows Kate give Prince William a gentle pat on the behind.

The blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment was captured on Instagram by Vogue, which also shared in a caption that even the royals "like to cop a feel."

On the red carpet, Princess Kate paired her dress with long black gloves and gold jewels, including Zara earrings. Prince William accessorized his suit with a matching bow tie and sleek shoes.

The ceremony was hosted by actor and former Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant and TV personality Alison Hammond; those presenting the awards included Julianne Moore, Sophie Turner, Jodie Turner-Smith, Regé-Jean Page and Catherine-Zeta-Jones.

The event has previously been held at the Royal Albert Hall since 2017, and at London's Royal Opera House before then. Sunday also marked the couple's return to the awards after they missed the last two ceremonies.

William pulled out of an appearance at the BAFTAs following his grandfather Prince Philip's death at the age of 99 in 2021, while the couple didn't attend last year due to diary constraints. Prince William has been president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since 2010.

Kate is no stranger to Alexander McQueen looks, either. In 2020, the Princess of Wales opted for an Alexander McQueen gown, turning heads in the gold and white number she had previously worn during a state dinner in Malaysia in 2012.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales, attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Chris Jackson/Getty

The ceremony is special for another reason, as Sunday marked the duo's first time on the red carpet as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Prince William and Kate were officially given the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III after he acceded to the throne following his mother Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022.

"As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades," Charles said in a speech recorded in Buckingham Palace's Blue Drawing Room.

"Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty," he added. "With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given."

