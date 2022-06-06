Duchess of Style! See All of Kate Middleton's Platinum Jubilee Looks

Kate Middleton walked out in white on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour Thursday, wearing a favorite designer for the big event. The blazer-style dress was by Alexander McQueen (whose house designed her 2011 wedding gown), complementing her navy and white Philip Treacy saucer hat.

The royal, 40, completed the look with the debut of an heirloom: a precious pair of sapphire and diamond earrings that belonged to Princess Diana.