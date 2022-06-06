Duchess of Style! See All of Kate Middleton's Platinum Jubilee Looks
Kate Middleton looked regal in an impeccably tailored fashion parade through the busy weekend
Kate Middleton walked out in white on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour Thursday, wearing a favorite designer for the big event. The blazer-style dress was by Alexander McQueen (whose house designed her 2011 wedding gown), complementing her navy and white Philip Treacy saucer hat.
The royal, 40, completed the look with the debut of an heirloom: a precious pair of sapphire and diamond earrings that belonged to Princess Diana.
Kate popped in pale yellow for the Service of Thanksgiving Friday, smiling as she strolled into St. Paul's Cathedral.
For a hint of sparkle, she accessorized with the Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings, a pair straight from Queen Elizabeth's jewelry box that she's borrowed before.
The royal topped off her look with a matching hat with rose detail, a signature style she's sported for formal events.
The Duchess of Cambridge couldn't be missed during a walkabout in Wales Saturday, stepping out in her Eponine red coat dress to support the local celebrations happening there. The scarlet hue was a possible nod to the red dragon on the Welsh flag, as the duchess is known to honor foreign countries she visits with "flag" dresses.
In another thoughtful touch, she accessorized with her gold rectangular hoop earrings – by Spells of Love, a Welsh designer.
Kate got glam for the star-studded Platinum Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace Saturday, wearing a belted white tweed blazer over a pleated matching skirt.
She styled the set with silver teardrop earrings, a cross necklace and romantic waves in her hair.
In photos posted to Instagram Sunday, the hands-on mom looked relaxed in a pink gingham top and jeans while baking with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
The Cambridges made the sweet treats for the weekend's Big Jubilee Lunch celebrations – and the royal kids were especially excited about icing the cupcakes!
Kate picked pink again for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday, popping in a raspberry ruched long-sleeved dress.
Standing on the balcony with her family during the fourth day of festivities, the royal mom couldn't help but laugh at what Louis, 4, had to say!
After she took a seat, fashion fans got a closer look at Kate's sparkling multicolored earrings and bouncy blowout – plus Louis' adorably animated reaction to the epic event.