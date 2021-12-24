Kate Middleton on the Keys! Duchess of Cambridge Hints She'll Show Off Her Piano Skills at Christmas Concert
A new video promoting the Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey teases that Kate Middleton may treat viewers with a song on the piano
Kate Middleton may surprise viewers this Christmas Eve with her first-ever public piano performance.
In a new clip shared to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram account Friday morning, Kate, 39, is seen sitting down at a piano at Westminster Abbey and beginning to play a song.
"Tonight. @ITV. 7:30pm 👀🎹 🎵 #TogetherAtChristmas," the caption simply reads.
The Duchess of Cambridge has a history with the instrument — she began taking piano lessons when she was young, according to BBC.
In new photos released on Wednesday, Kate helped prepare Westminster Abbey (where she and Prince William tied the knot in 2011!) for the Christmas event by decorating the tree, which was donated by Queen Elizabeth from Windsor Great Park, and moving wreaths from the Royal Horticultural Society — all in a festive cardigan.
The Together At Christmas carol service, which will be broadcast in the U.K. on Christmas Eve, was attended by unsung heroes from across the U.K. in recognition of their inspirational efforts to protect and care for those around them.
The world-famous Westminster Abbey choir will appear in the TV broadcast along with pop stars Leona Lewis, Ellie Goulding and Tom Walker, who sings his holiday song "For Those Who Can't Be Here."
Prince William gave a reading, as did British Paralympian and junior doctor Kim Daybell, Harry Potter actor Tom Felton and presenter Kate Garraway, whose husband is still battling the effects of being badly struck with COVID. Poet and writer Lemn Sissay, who Kate worked with on her photographic project summing up life in the U.K. during the pandemic, wrote and read a poignant composition for the service called "To the Day."