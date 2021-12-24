A new video promoting the Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey teases that Kate Middleton may treat viewers with a song on the piano

Kate Middleton on the Keys! Duchess of Cambridge Hints She'll Show Off Her Piano Skills at Christmas Concert

Kate Middleton may surprise viewers this Christmas Eve with her first-ever public piano performance.

In a new clip shared to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram account Friday morning, Kate, 39, is seen sitting down at a piano at Westminster Abbey and beginning to play a song.

"Tonight. @ITV. 7:30pm 👀🎹 🎵 #TogetherAtChristmas," the caption simply reads.

The Duchess of Cambridge has a history with the instrument — she began taking piano lessons when she was young, according to BBC.

In new photos released on Wednesday, Kate helped prepare Westminster Abbey (where she and Prince William tied the knot in 2011!) for the Christmas event by decorating the tree, which was donated by Queen Elizabeth from Windsor Great Park, and moving wreaths from the Royal Horticultural Society — all in a festive cardigan.

The Together At Christmas carol service, which will be broadcast in the U.K. on Christmas Eve, was attended by unsung heroes from across the U.K. in recognition of their inspirational efforts to protect and care for those around them.

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge at Westminster Abbey Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey | Credit: Kensington Palace

The world-famous Westminster Abbey choir will appear in the TV broadcast along with pop stars Leona Lewis, Ellie Goulding and Tom Walker, who sings his holiday song "For Those Who Can't Be Here."