See the Photos of George, Charlotte and Louis That Kate Middleton Has Displayed in Her Living Room

Kate Middleton is showing off her family photos!

This week, the royal spoke with armed forces families who had lost loved ones via video chat in honor of Remembrance Day. She added a touch of joy by displaying adorable photos of her three children — Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 — in the background.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kate's framed portraits included a shot from May 2019, when she brought her kids to explore the garden she helped design. In the picture, the royal mom squats down to check out a rock with a fascinated Louis. She featured her two eldest children in a photo from Princess Charlotte's first day of school in September 2019. She and big brother Prince George pose on the steps of their Kensington Palace home sporting their adorable uniforms (and big grins!).

The Duchess of Cambridge even included some of her own work: a portrait of Prince George released for his sixth birthday last summer. Kate, who has called herself an "enthusiastic amateur photographer," got behind the camera for the snap of her eldest son laughing in the grass while wearing a soccer jersey.

With royals working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, they've given unprecedented looks into their home offices — including their personal touches. Prince Charles had a baby photo of his grandson Prince George on display, while Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall had a few paper cutout dolls of the British royal family on her bookcase.

And each year for her annual Christmas address, Queen Elizabeth makes sure to display family portraits from through the years.

Kate, 38, wore a black and white blouse adorned with a poppy pin for the virtual meeting with Chantelle Wynn, Serena Alexander, Charlton Taylor and Sonia Fleming. The red flowers have been worn since 1921 to commemorate military members who lost their lives to war.

She learned how they remembered those who died in service and the support they've received from members of the community as well as the Royal British Legion. The Legion provides lifelong support to anyone who has served with the British Armed Forces and their families, including helping with funeral costs, mental health support and counseling.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!