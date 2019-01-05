Kate Middleton's Family Photo Album! See All the Times the Royal Mom Got Behind the Camera

From birthday portraits to first day of school photos, Kate Middleton has been documenting all of George, Charlotte and Louis' big moments

Stephanie Petit
January 05, 2019 09:00 AM
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/">Kate Middleton</a>, who&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-william-and-kate-middleton-take-a-virtual-trip-to-where-they-first-met-at-college/">studied art history at the University of St. Andrews</a>, is a keen photographer&nbsp;and regularly shares photos she&#8217;s taken of her royal children.&nbsp;</p>
Kate Middleton, who studied art history at the University of St. Andrews, is a keen photographer and regularly shares photos she’s taken of her royal children. 

<p>Sealed with a royal kiss! Kate got behind the camera shortly after the birth of her second child, <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte/">Princess Charlotte</a>, to show the sibling bond between the baby and older brother <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george/">Prince George</a>.</p>
Sealed with a royal kiss! Kate got behind the camera shortly after the birth of her second child, Princess Charlotte, to show the sibling bond between the baby and older brother Prince George.

<p>Charlotte served up some more royal cuteness in photos taken six months after her birth. Kate picked up the camera at Anmer Hall, posing in a floral dress and pink cardigan.&nbsp;</p>
Charlotte served up some more royal cuteness in photos taken six months after her birth. Kate picked up the camera at Anmer Hall, posing in a floral dress and pink cardigan. 

2015 HRH The Duchess of Cambridge
<p>The little princess also showed off her toothless grin while playing with a stuffed animal.&nbsp;</p>
The little princess also showed off her toothless grin while playing with a stuffed animal. 

2015 HRH The Duchess of Cambridge
<p>Once again, Kate got behind the camera to snap photos in honor of <a href="https://people.com/royals/princess-charlotte-photos-for-first-birthday/">Charlotte&#8217;s first birthday</a> in 2016.&nbsp;Charlotte is seen playing around her home in blue outfits (with a matching bow!) and tights by Amaia and &#8220;Emma&#8221; pre-walker shoes by Early Days.</p>
Once again, Kate got behind the camera to snap photos in honor of Charlotte’s first birthday in 2016. Charlotte is seen playing around her home in blue outfits (with a matching bow!) and tights by Amaia and “Emma” pre-walker shoes by Early Days.

2015 HRH The Duchess of Cambridge
<p>Like any proud parent, Kate was sure to snap a few <a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-george-starts-preschool-see-the-adorable-photos/">first day photos when George started preschool</a> at&nbsp;Westacre Montessori School&nbsp;in Jan. 2016. The future king looked adorable in a blue jacket and backpack.&nbsp;</p>
Like any proud parent, Kate was sure to snap a few first day photos when George started preschool at Westacre Montessori School in Jan. 2016. The future king looked adorable in a blue jacket and backpack. 

Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire via Getty
<p>In honor of <a href="https://people.com/royals/princess-charlotte-is-2-see-the-royal-toddlers-adorable-birthday-photo/">Charlotte&#8217;s second birthday</a> in 2017, proud&nbsp;parents&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/">Prince William</a>&nbsp;and&nbsp;Princess Kate&nbsp;released a new photo shot by mom at their home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.&nbsp;</p> <p>In a statement, her parents said they were &#8220;delighted to share&#8221; the snap and thanked &#8220;everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do.&#8221;</p>
In honor of Charlotte’s second birthday in 2017, proud parents Prince William and Princess Kate released a new photo shot by mom at their home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall. 

In a statement, her parents said they were “delighted to share” the snap and thanked “everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do.”

HRH The Duchess of Cambridge /Getty
<p>Princess Charlotte was all smiles for the camera as she&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/princess-charlotte-preschool-photos/">started at&nbsp;Willcocks Nursery School</a>&nbsp;in Jan. 2018. The&nbsp;school, which is housed in a church hall, is next door to London&#8217;s Royal Albert Hall and very close to the family&#8217;s Kensington Palace home.</p>
Princess Charlotte was all smiles for the camera as she started at Willcocks Nursery School in Jan. 2018. The school, which is housed in a church hall, is next door to London’s Royal Albert Hall and very close to the family’s Kensington Palace home.

The Duchess of Cambridge/KENSINGTON PALACE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
<p>Charlotte posed for the sweet photos on the steps outside her Kensington Palace home. The little royal wore an adorable $150 burgundy Razorbil wool coat by&nbsp;<a href="https://amaiakids.co.uk/girls/coats/razorbil-coat-burgundy-aw17">Amaia</a>&nbsp;paired with stone-colored tights, red shoes and a matching red bow.&nbsp;</p>
Charlotte posed for the sweet photos on the steps outside her Kensington Palace home. The little royal wore an adorable $150 burgundy Razorbil wool coat by Amaia paired with stone-colored tights, red shoes and a matching red bow. 

The Duchess of Cambridge/KENSINGTON PALACE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
<p>The new mom of three&nbsp;didn&#8217;t have to look very far for inspiration for&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-louis/">Prince Louis</a>&#8216; first&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-louis-princess-charlotte-first-official-photos/">official portrait</a>. She took a page out of&nbsp;Princess Charlotte&#8217;s baby book and&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-georges-portrait-vs-princess-charlottes-portrait/">recreated the sweet image</a>&nbsp;of big brother&nbsp;Prince George&nbsp;planting a kiss on his baby sister&#8217;s forehead a month after her birth in 2015.</p>
The new mom of three didn’t have to look very far for inspiration for Prince Louis‘ first official portrait. She took a page out of Princess Charlotte’s baby book and recreated the sweet image of big brother Prince George planting a kiss on his baby sister’s forehead a month after her birth in 2015.

Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire
<p>Taken in their London home at Kensington Palace, Kate gave the world their <a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-louis-princess-charlotte-first-official-photos/">first close-up glimpse</a> at the newest member of the royal family.&nbsp;</p>
Taken in their London home at Kensington Palace, Kate gave the world their first close-up glimpse at the newest member of the royal family. 

Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire
