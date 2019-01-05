Kate Middleton's Family Photo Album! See All the Times the Royal Mom Got Behind the Camera

Sealed with a royal kiss! Kate got behind the camera shortly after the birth of her second child, Princess Charlotte, to show the sibling bond between the baby and older brother Prince George.
Charlotte served up some more royal cuteness in photos taken six months after her birth. Kate picked up the camera at Anmer Hall, posing in a floral dress and pink cardigan.
2015 HRH The Duchess of Cambridge
The little princess also showed off her toothless grin while playing with a stuffed animal.
2015 HRH The Duchess of Cambridge
Once again, Kate got behind the camera to snap photos in honor of Charlotte’s first birthday in 2016. Charlotte is seen playing around her home in blue outfits (with a matching bow!) and tights by Amaia and “Emma” pre-walker shoes by Early Days.
In a statement, her parents said they were “delighted to share” the snap and thanked “everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do.”
HRH The Duchess of Cambridge /Getty
Princess Charlotte was all smiles for the camera as she started at Willcocks Nursery School in Jan. 2018. The school, which is housed in a church hall, is next door to London’s Royal Albert Hall and very close to the family’s Kensington Palace home.
The Duchess of Cambridge/KENSINGTON PALACE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Charlotte posed for the sweet photos on the steps outside her Kensington Palace home. The little royal wore an adorable $150 burgundy Razorbil wool coat by Amaia paired with stone-colored tights, red shoes and a matching red bow.
The Duchess of Cambridge/KENSINGTON PALACE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
The new mom of three didn’t have to look very far for inspiration for Prince Louis‘ first official portrait. She took a page out of Princess Charlotte’s baby book and recreated the sweet image of big brother Prince George planting a kiss on his baby sister’s forehead a month after her birth in 2015.
Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire
Taken in their London home at Kensington Palace, Kate gave the world their first close-up glimpse at the newest member of the royal family.
