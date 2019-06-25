Kate Middleton Steps Out in a Breezy Summer Dress to Support of One of Her Favorite Hobbies

Image zoom Kate Middleton Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton the photographer!

The royal mom of three has already proven herself as a talented photographer, and on Tuesday she joined a photography workshop to learn more about how the skill can help young people develop confidence and self-expression.

Kate, who wore a new flowy paisley tiered dress with her go-to Castaner wedges, joined young people from her patronage Action for Children in several photography sessions run by the Royal Photographic Society that covered various elements of photography such as portraits, light and color.

And the event was extra special for Kate as Kensington Palace announced on Tuesday that the Queen has passed the patronage of the Royal Photographic Society on to her after she held the role for 67 years. The Queen has been slowly handing over patronages to senior members of the royal family in recent years.

Alongside developing new skills, the workshop highlights how photography provides a universal language for young people to express themselves and explore their thoughts and feelings.

Kate, who dubbed herself an “enthusiastic amateur photographer,” is something of an art buff: She studied art history at the University of St. Andrews — where she met Prince William. Photography was also the focus of her thesis in school.

These days, she frequently shares the gorgeous photos she takes of her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. From birthday portraits to first day of school photos, Kate has been documenting all of her family’s big moments.

The outing is part of Princess Kate’s longstanding work in support of children. She has been on a mission to support organizations like Action for Children that aim to give every child the best possible start in life.

Kate was made an Honorary Member of the Royal Photographic Society in January 2017. The Royal Photographic Society was founded in 1853 with the objective of promoting the art and science of photography, and in 1854 received Royal patronage from Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.