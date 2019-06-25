Say Cheese! See the Best Photos from Kate Middleton's Workshop with Aspiring Young Photographers

By Stephanie Petit
June 25, 2019 11:06 AM

Kate Middleton is getting behind the camera again!

The royal mom, sporting a flowy paisley tiered dress with her go-to Castaner wedges, arrived on Tuesday to a photography workshop to learn more about how the skill can help young people develop confidence and self-expression.

She joined young people from her patronage Action for Children in several photography sessions run by the Royal Photographic Society that covered various elements of photography such as portraits, light and color.

And the event was extra special for Kate as Kensington Palace announced on Tuesday that the Queen has passed the patronage of the Royal Photographic Society onto her after she held the role for 67 years.

Kate, who has previously dubbed herself an “enthusiastic amateur photographer,” is something of an art buff.

She studied art history at the University of St. Andrews — where she met Prince William.

Photography was also the focus of her thesis in school.

These days, she frequently shares the gorgeous photos she takes of her children, Prince GeorgePrincess Charlotte and Prince Louis. From birthday portraits to first day of school photos, Kate has been documenting all of her family’s big moments.

Alongside developing new skills, the workshop highlights how photography provides a universal language for young people to express themselves and explore their thoughts and feelings.

The outing is part of Princess Kate’s longstanding work in support of children. She has been on a mission to support organizations like Action for Children that aim to give every child the best possible start in life.

Kate was made an Honorary Member of the Royal Photographic Society in January 2017.

The Royal Photographic Society was founded in 1853 with the objective of promoting the art and science of photography, and in 1854 received Royal patronage from Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.

One young boy — 9-year-old Josh Evans — was so excited about his new skills that he couldn’t put the camera down, even when the group got together for a photo!

Kate’s connection with children was on full display throughout the event, including a big hug for Faith Olukoya!

Kate could hardly wipe the smile from her face. 

And the best part of taking photos? Sharing them!

“The Duchess of Cambridge has a longstanding interest in photography, and her patronage of @The_RPS will further highlight the beneficial impact that art and creativity can have on emotional wellbeing, particularly for children and young people,” according to Kensington Palace.

