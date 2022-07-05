Camilla Asked Kate Middleton to Photograph Her for Magazine Cover: 'I'd Quite Like Catherine to Do It'
Kate Middleton typically turns her camera on her three children — but now she has a new subject: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
The photo appears on the new cover of British magazine Country Life, which Camilla, who will mark her 75th birthday on July 17, is guest editing. The picture was taken by Kate, 40, as Camilla relaxed in the garden of her home Raymill in Wiltshire.
In the portrait, Camilla wears a blue-and-white floral dress and holds a basket filled with pelargoniums, which are ready to be planted. The passionate gardener — who has been married to Kate's father-in-law, Prince Charles, for 17 years — looks content to be doing the pastime she loves.
A second image, showing Camilla walking through some forget-me-nots in Raymill's garden, appears inside the commemorative edition, which Camilla is editing to mark her 75th birthday and the magazine's 125th anniversary. The magazine will be published on July 13.
According to The Telegraph, when it came time to discuss the cover image, Country Life editor Mark Hedges asked Camilla if she had any thoughts.
"She immediately replied, 'Oh I'd quite like Catherine to do it,'" Hedges said.
"I spent the next three or four minutes desperately racking my brains trying to think of a professional photographer called Catherine.
"Then suddenly I grasped what she meant—one of the most amazing things that could happen," he continued.
"I found it one of the easier things to nod my head at."
A behind-the-scenes shot of Kate taking Camilla's photo was also shared on the Duchess of Cornwall's Instagram. Dressed casually in jeans and sneakers, the avid photographer is seen expertly taking her shot.
Country Life editor-in-chief Mark Hedges said in a statement that the magazine is "thrilled" with the images.
"We understand this is the first time a formal portrait of The Duchess of Cornwall has been taken by The Duchess of Cambridge for a magazine," Hedges said, "and we are honored to have been chosen to be the first to publish this beautiful photograph."
RELATED: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Reveals Her 75th Birthday Plans — and Why They Don't Involve Piercing Her Ears
He added: "The photographs are superb and we would be delighted to offer The Duchess of Cambridge another commission!"
Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
Camilla is the third royal to guest edit the magazine, following Prince Charles, who did so to mark his 65th birthday in 2013 and his 70th in 2018, which was the top-selling issue of all time. In 2020, Princess Anne took the helm of the July 29 issue to commemorate her 70th birthday.