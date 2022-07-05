The casual image appears on the cover of Country Life

Camilla Asked Kate Middleton to Photograph Her for Magazine Cover: 'I'd Quite Like Catherine to Do It'

Camilla Duchess of Cornwall by the Duchess of Cambridge

Kate Middleton typically turns her camera on her three children — but now she has a new subject: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The photo appears on the new cover of British magazine Country Life, which Camilla, who will mark her 75th birthday on July 17, is guest editing. The picture was taken by Kate, 40, as Camilla relaxed in the garden of her home Raymill in Wiltshire.

In the portrait, Camilla wears a blue-and-white floral dress and holds a basket filled with pelargoniums, which are ready to be planted. The passionate gardener — who has been married to Kate's father-in-law, Prince Charles, for 17 years — looks content to be doing the pastime she loves.

A second image, showing Camilla walking through some forget-me-nots in Raymill's garden, appears inside the commemorative edition, which Camilla is editing to mark her 75th birthday and the magazine's 125th anniversary. The magazine will be published on July 13.

Country Life HRH The Duchess of Cornwall Guest Editor The cover of Country Life | Credit: Photographed by HRH The Duchess of Cambridge

According to The Telegraph, when it came time to discuss the cover image, Country Life editor Mark Hedges asked Camilla if she had any thoughts.

"She immediately replied, 'Oh I'd quite like Catherine to do it,'" Hedges said.

"I spent the next three or four minutes desperately racking my brains trying to think of a professional photographer called Catherine.

"Then suddenly I grasped what she meant—one of the most amazing things that could happen," he continued.

"I found it one of the easier things to nod my head at."

A behind-the-scenes shot of Kate taking Camilla's photo was also shared on the Duchess of Cornwall's Instagram. Dressed casually in jeans and sneakers, the avid photographer is seen expertly taking her shot.

Country Life editor-in-chief Mark Hedges said in a statement that the magazine is "thrilled" with the images.

"We understand this is the first time a formal portrait of The Duchess of Cornwall has been taken by The Duchess of Cambridge for a magazine," Hedges said, "and we are honored to have been chosen to be the first to publish this beautiful photograph."

He added: "The photographs are superb and we would be delighted to offer The Duchess of Cambridge another commission!"

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, attend the "No Time To Die" World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles at the premiere of No Time to Die in September 2021. | Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty