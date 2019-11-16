Kate Middleton's Personal Secretary Catherine Quinn to Step Down from Her Role After 2 Years

Kate Middleton is losing her royal right-hand woman.

The decision for private secretary Catherine Quinn to part ways with Middleton was described as amicable, the Daily Mail reported, adding that the two left things on the “best of terms.”

Quinn began working as Middleton’s private secretary in October 2017, serving two years with the royal family before stepping down from the role.

Quinn’s duties on the job involved helping Middleton plan and schedule her appointments as well as accompany her during her engagements, the Daily Mail reported.

Image zoom Shutterstock; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

RELATED: Kate Middleton Surprises Commuters as She Catches the Train to Her Royal Engagement in Norfolk

Quinn was also a big part of helping the Duchess of Cambridge with her “early years” project, which aimed to steer children away from addiction and crime.

She is set to leave her role shortly after Christmas and hopes to return to her part-time job and getting involved in charitable work, the Daily Mail reported.

Image zoom Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

RELATED: Kate Middleton Recalls Her First-Ever Royal Speech at Children’s Hospice Opening

Quinn’s decision to part ways comes just days after Middleton surprised a few folks as she took the Wherry Lines to Norfolk, where she visited The Nook hospice, a new center for severely ill children connected with her patronage East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.

The mom of three was spotted exiting the Norwich train station after a three-hour ride to the East Anglia county, which is northeast of London.

Footage shared by bystanders at the station online shows her walking through the station with her royal entourage, past platforms one and two, to exit.

At the event, during which the royal was given a tour of The Nook’s new facilities, she recalled her first-ever royal speech, a moment she said she’ll “remember for some years to come.”