Kate Middleton is comfortable on both sides of the camera!

The royal mom of three, 38, joined a creative workshop run by the National Portrait Gallery’s Hospital Programme at the Evelina London Children’s Hospital on Tuesday to see how the arts support children’s health, well-being and happiness — and ended up being the subject of one little boy’s photography work.

After being presented with colorful “rag wreaths,” 10-year-old heart patient Luke Wheeler-Waddison snapped Kate’s portrait. The royal posed with her gift and flashed a big smile for the camera. Luke proudly held up the keepsake polaroid, which was also admired by his 4-year-old sister Savannah.

Kate even mentioned that the pink rag wreath was destined for Princess Charlotte’s room. (Kate previously shared that pink is her 4-year-old daughter’s favorite color!)

Image zoom Kate Middleton Toby Melville/AFP via Getty

Image zoom Luke Wheeler-Waddison holds his photo of Kate Middleton Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Savannah Wheeler-Waddison Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty

In addition to photography, one of Kate’s favorite pastimes, children receiving care at the hospital participated in activities such as illustration and 3D set design.

For the event, Kate looked fashionable in a Dolce & Gabbana skirt suit paired with black tights and heels. Her hair was pulled back in a half-up style to show off a pair of diamond Mappin & Webb Empress Earrings.

Image zoom Kate Middleton Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Kate, who has previously dubbed herself an “enthusiastic amateur photographer,” is something of an art buff: she studied art history at the University of St. Andrews, where she met Prince William. Photography was also the focus of her thesis in school — and she recently used her skills to photograph Holocaust survivors with their grandchildren.

But Kate’s favorite subjects are her three children: Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1. Rather than rely on a professional photographer, the Duchess of Cambridge has been known to snap images of her little ones for milestone events like their birthdays and first days of school.

Image zoom Kate Middleton Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty

The royal has been patron of the National Portrait Gallery since 2012 and became patron of Evelina London in 2018. She learned more about the relationship between the two organizations, as they work in close collaboration to deliver art workshops to children of all ages, along with their siblings and parents. The program runs in three other children’s hospitals in London — Great Ormond Street Hospital, Newham University Hospital and The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel.

Over the past 15 years over 20,000 children have benefited from the creative workshops which include photography, animation, sculpture and textiles.