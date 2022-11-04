Kate Middleton Has Perfect Reply for Woman Who Says She Skipped Hair Appointment to See Her

Kate Middleton always knows just what to say!

The Princess of Wales, 40, warmly reassured a woman who admitted that she skipped a hair appointment to see her during a stop in Scarborough on Thursday that she still looked lovely.

As seen in video footage shared by The Daily Mail, Princess Kate chatted with well-wishers queued outside The Rainbow Centre, an inclusive community organization that she and Prince William visited in the North Sea coastal town. While shaking hands with a woman in the crowd, the fan told the princess "I missed my hair appointment," eliciting laughs from those around her.

"It looks wonderful anyway," Kate replied with a smile.

Connecting with the crowds who came out to see her and her husband, the Princess of Wales even posed for selfies earlier in the day.

After a brief break from joint public outings to spend time with their children during their school's fall holiday, William and Kate stepped out in Scarborough this week to launch funding to support young people's mental health. They met with local organizations benefitting from £345,000 worth of funding, created from a collaboration between The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Two Ridings Community Foundation.

Their first stop of the day was to The Street, a community hub that hosts local organizations to grow and develop their services. They met young people who have been supported by local community organizations to understand how grant decisions were made and learn more about how this funding will make a difference in Scarborough. The royal couple then met three local charitable organizations benefiting from the funding and see firsthand how it will make a difference in their community.

"Ensuring that young people have access to a wide range of mental health support is something that The Prince and Princess of Wales feel extremely passionate about," Amanda Berry, CEO of The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, said in a statement. "Tackling the stigma around mental health and ensuring that help is there for those who need it continues to be one of society's biggest issues."

"The Royal Foundation is therefore delighted that by working with Two Ridings Community Foundation, we have played a pivotal role in galvanizing funding to support the organizations doing this vital work in the community, creating a long-lasting impact for young people in Scarborough," Berry continued.

During the outing, Kate and Prince William met a little girl who was dressed up like a princess in a blue dress — who happened to crash the Prince of Wales' speech! The couple laughed as the little girl approached them in the middle of William talking, as seen in a video posted on Twitter by Greatest Hits Radio Yorkshire Coast.

William said, "For Cathrine and I, the legacy of today, bringing people together and collaborating, showing what can be done when a community helps together collaboratively is something we'd like to follow on and I hope can be represented more widely across the country."