Kate Middleton Has Perfect Reply for Woman Who Says She Skipped Hair Appointment to See Her

The Princess of Wales knew just what to say to a woman who admitted she missed a hair appointment ahead of the royal outing

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 4, 2022 02:22 PM
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits The Street, a community hub that hosts local organisations to grow and develop their service, during their official visit to Scarborough
Kate Middleton. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton always knows just what to say!

The Princess of Wales, 40, warmly reassured a woman who admitted that she skipped a hair appointment to see her during a stop in Scarborough on Thursday that she still looked lovely.

As seen in video footage shared by The Daily Mail, Princess Kate chatted with well-wishers queued outside The Rainbow Centre, an inclusive community organization that she and Prince William visited in the North Sea coastal town. While shaking hands with a woman in the crowd, the fan told the princess "I missed my hair appointment," eliciting laughs from those around her.

"It looks wonderful anyway," Kate replied with a smile.

Connecting with the crowds who came out to see her and her husband, the Princess of Wales even posed for selfies earlier in the day.

Catherine, Princess of Wales is greeted and given flowers by well-wishers during a visit to The Rainbow Centre on November 03, 2022 in Scarborough, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Scarborough to launch funding to support young people’s mental health in a collaboration spearheaded by the Royal Foundation. The Rainbow Centre is an organization that offers an open door to the community of Scarborough and help and support to anyone in need.
Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

After a brief break from joint public outings to spend time with their children during their school's fall holiday, William and Kate stepped out in Scarborough this week to launch funding to support young people's mental health. They met with local organizations benefitting from £345,000 worth of funding, created from a collaboration between The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Two Ridings Community Foundation.

Catherine, Princess of Wales poses for photos with the public as she arrives to visit "The Street" with <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales (not pictured) during their official visit to Scarborough on November 03, 2022 in Scarborough, England.
Charlotte Graham-WPA Pool/Getty

Their first stop of the day was to The Street, a community hub that hosts local organizations to grow and develop their services. They met young people who have been supported by local community organizations to understand how grant decisions were made and learn more about how this funding will make a difference in Scarborough. The royal couple then met three local charitable organizations benefiting from the funding and see firsthand how it will make a difference in their community.

"Ensuring that young people have access to a wide range of mental health support is something that The Prince and Princess of Wales feel extremely passionate about," Amanda Berry, CEO of The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, said in a statement. "Tackling the stigma around mental health and ensuring that help is there for those who need it continues to be one of society's biggest issues."

Catherine, Princess of Wales and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales arrive at "The Street" community hub
Kate Middleton and Prince William. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"The Royal Foundation is therefore delighted that by working with Two Ridings Community Foundation, we have played a pivotal role in galvanizing funding to support the organizations doing this vital work in the community, creating a long-lasting impact for young people in Scarborough," Berry continued.

During the outing, Kate and Prince William met a little girl who was dressed up like a princess in a blue dress — who happened to crash the Prince of Wales' speech! The couple laughed as the little girl approached them in the middle of William talking, as seen in a video posted on Twitter by Greatest Hits Radio Yorkshire Coast.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

William said, "For Cathrine and I, the legacy of today, bringing people together and collaborating, showing what can be done when a community helps together collaboratively is something we'd like to follow on and I hope can be represented more widely across the country."

Related Articles
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive at "The Street" community hub
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make First Joint Appearance in 3 Weeks to Champion Mental Health
Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Scarborough
Kate Middleton and Prince William Had the Best Reaction to a Girl in a Princess Dress Crashing Speech
Kate Middleton Shares Video for Addiction Awareness Week
Kate Middleton Displays Family Photos in Latest Video — See the Sweet Snaps
Kate Middleton Shares Video for Addiction Awareness Week
Kate Middleton Shares Poignant Video for Addiction Awareness Week: 'I Know This Was Not a Choice'
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Prince William, Prince of Wales attends the Tusk Conservation Awards 2022 at Hampton Court Palace on November 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Prince William Attends Tusk Awards for the First Time as Prince of Wales
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales listen as they speak with staff and counsellors during their visit to the PIPS (Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self Harm) charity on October 06, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
See How Kate Middleton Reacted to a Heckler During a Walkabout in Northern Ireland
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to Carrickfergus
How Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Stepping Up in the Wake of Queen Elizabeth's Death
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit BBC Radio 1’s Newsbeat to mark World Mental Health Day
Prince William Jokes He and Kate Middleton Put on the 'Worst Production' as They Play Radio Hosts
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to Carrickfergus
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are 'Taking Over the Radio' in Surprise Appearance
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales smile as they speak with well-wishers after their visit to the PIPS (Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self Harm) charity on October 06, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland
Kate Middleton and Prince William Coordinate in Blue for Surprise Trip to Northern Ireland
Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) makes cocktails during a visit of the Trademarket outdoor market in Belfast, Northern Ireland
All the Best Photos from Kate Middleton and Prince William's Visit to Northern Ireland
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, make cocktails during a visit to the Trademarket outdoor market, as part of the royal visit to Northern Ireland
Kate Middleton vs. Prince William: See the Royal Couple Compete in a Cocktail-Making Contest!
Catherine, Princess of Wales, left, speaks to Sylvia Novak while holding her daughter Bianca, during a visit to the maternity unit at Royal Surrey County Hospital
Kate Middleton Cuddles Premature Baby During Visit to Maternity Unit of Hospital
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales leave St Thomas Church, which has been has been redeveloped to provide support to vulnerable people, during their visit to Wales on September 27, 2022 in Swansea, Wales.
Prince William Reveals He's Learning Welsh as He Steps Into New Role as Prince of Wales
Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as shedeparts the maternity unit after a visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital
Kate Middleton Felt 'Big Pressure' Picking Names for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
kate middleton
How Kate Middleton's New Earrings Were a Nod to Female Empowerment During Maternity Unit Visit