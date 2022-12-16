Kate Middleton Shows Off Perfect Curtsy to King Charles and Queen Camilla at Christmas Concert

Kate Middleton is one poised princess!

The Princess of Wales, 40, hosted her second annual Royal Carols: Together at Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey on Thursday, welcoming members of the royal family and community luminaries for a musical evening. Princess Kate entered the Abbey with Prince William and their two eldest children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7 (little brother Prince Louis, 4, stayed home!), where Kate's impeccable greeting for King Charles III and Queen Camilla was caught on camera.

As seen in a snippet shared by Instagram fan account TeaTimeWithTheWales, the Princess of Wales kissed the King, 74, on both cheeks as they said hello, dropping her left leg back for a curtsy. Kate did the same as she welcomed the Queen Consort, 75, before the camera cut to Charles and Camilla hugging George, Charlotte and William inside the ancient church.

According to the royal family's website, which has yet to be updated in full following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September, "there are no obligatory codes of behavior when meeting The Queen or a member of the Royal Family, but many people wish to observe the traditional forms."

"For men this is a neck bow (from the head only) whilst women do a small curtsy. Other people prefer simply to shake hands in the usual way," the page states. Kate's deep curtsy to King Charles and Queen Camilla was a sign of respect at the public event, as they hold the highest royal rank. Because George and Charlotte are children, they are not required by custom to bow or curtsy to the King and Queen Consort.

Kate's second annual Christmas concert was dedicated to Queen Elizabeth, and touches in her honor were woven throughout the service. At the start of the service, a film played highlighting how the late Queen's annual address was at the heart of Christmas Day for so many people. The time-honored tradition now passes to King Charles III as sovereign.

Prince William, 40, also read part of his late grandmother's Christmas broadcast from 2012, opening with how the "spirit of togetherness" is integral to the Christmas story. Paddington Bear ornaments were also fixed to a Christmas tree inside Westminster, as seen in photos posted to the Prince and Princess of Wales' Twitter account.

Queen Elizabeth 's Christmas speech broadcast at Windsor Castle. Victoria Jones/getty

The Queen became associated with Paddington Bear after sharing a hilarious skit with the character that aired during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, and over 1,000 Paddingtons and teddy bears were left by the public outside her royal residences in London and Windsor after she died. Buckingham Palace previously confirmed the bears would be cleaned and donated to children's hospitals thereafter.

Princess Kate hosted her first Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey last year to celebrate the work of individuals and organizations across the U.K. who supported their communities during the coronavirus pandemic. The royal also gave her first public performance on the piano when she accompanied Scottish singer Tom Walker on the song "For Those Who Can't Be Here."

Thursday's concert featured carols sung by the Abbey Choir and performances by Craig David, Les Miserables star Samantha Barks and a duet between opera singer Alfie Boe and Spice Girl Melanie C.

The concert was filmed, and fans can tune into the magic (narrated by Catherine Zeta-Jones) when the special airs on ITV on Christmas Eve.