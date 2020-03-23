Kate Middleton Pays Tribute to Her Lookalike Mom with Rare Throwback Photo of the Royal as a Baby

Like mother, like daughter!

To celebrate Mother’s Day in the U.K. on Sunday, Kate Middleton and Prince William shared photos of themselves as children with their mothers, Carole Middleton and Princess Diana. They also shared a sweet picture of Kate giving their 4-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte a piggyback ride, with William doing the same with their 6-year-old son Prince George, and finally, a sweet photo tribute to Kate, showing a Mother’s Day card George made for her.

They captioned the Instagram post with a compassionate message in light of the current challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time,” the caption read.

The caption included descriptions for each of the photos in the series. The third photo, a rare one of Carole holding baby “Catherine,” is reminiscent of Kate holding her youngest son Prince Louis at his christening.

Carole Middleton, 65, has stayed mostly behind the scenes when it comes to her daughter and son-in-law’s royal lives. But it is common to see her at major events such as Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding in May and her grandson Prince Louis‘ christening in July 2018. Last summer, Carole and her husband Mike Middleton joined William, Kate, George and Charlotte on an official royal outing for the first time at a charity sailing race.

Carole, who runs her successful Party Pieces business with her husband, has been embraced by the royal family. In 2016, Kate’s family got to experience a favorite spot: the Scottish estate Balmoral Castle. Queen Elizabeth was spotted behind the wheel of her Range Rover as she chauffeured Carole from a picnic during a late summer getaway to the highlands hideaway. The families enjoyed one of their favorite pastimes, a country shoot.

From backup childcare (it was Carole who looked after the kids during Will and Kate’s 2016 tour of India) to setting an example for her three children (Kate, Pippa, 36, and James, 32), the famously hands-on grandmother is her family’s rock.

In her first interview ever with the U.K. newspaper The Telegraph, Carole reflected on her life as a working mother.

“I’m definitely hands-on. I don’t find it complicated. My biggest fear [as her children grew up] was that I’d lose my family, but we’ve stayed close,” she told the outlet. “There are times when they say, ‘Can you do this, or that?’ And I can’t quite. But they like the fact that I work. I have two lovely sons-in-law (Prince William and Pippa’s husband, James Matthews), and I hope I’ll have a lovely daughter-in-law.”

In October, Kate’s younger brother James announced his engagement to French financial expert Alizee Thevenet.