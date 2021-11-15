The Duchess of Cambridge choice of a wide-brimmed hat was a departure from her typical style

Did Kate Middleton Pay Tribute to Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth with Her Remembrance Day Hat?

Kate Middleton channeled two royal women at Sunday's Remembrance Day service.

The mom of three appeared on a balcony above the Cenotaph war memorial for the annual ceremony wearing a wide-brimmed hat (a shape she rarely wears) to top her black ensemble. The look drew comparisons to a similar outfit worn by her late mother-in-law Princess Diana at the same event in 1992. In addition to a comparable headpiece and collared jacket, Kate sported drop pearl earrings and a poppy pin featuring three red flowers, just like Diana.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kate's hat was also speculated by Elizabeth Holmes, author of HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style, to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth, whose wide-brimmed hats (which perfectly coordinate with her wide range of colorful outfits) are a staple of her wardrobe. The monarch, 95, made the last-minute decision not to attend Sunday's event after spraining her back, according to the palace.

The Princess of Wales watches the parade in front of the Cenotaph to mark Remembrance Sunday November 8, 1992 Princess Diana in 1992 | Credit: Shutterstock

Kate, 39, has experimented with different head-toppers since her debut at the Remembrance Sunday in 2011. She's mostly worn fascinators for the occasion, sometimes featuring netting covering part of her face, but wore larger hats in both 2016 and 2017.

The Duchess of Cambridge didn't have to look far for her outfit choice — just inside her royal closet. The royal, who is known for recycling her favorite ensembles, wore the same military-inspired jacket with a white collar and red detailing on the shoulders by Alexander McQueen (her wedding gown designer!) for the service just three years ago. In 2018, she opted for a black fascinator and stud earrings featuring pearls.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during the annual Remembrance Sunday memorial Camilla, Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton in 2018 | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

On Sunday, the Queen's place on the balcony above the Cenotaph was taken by her cousin, the Duke of Kent, who was accompanied by another of Her Majesty's cousins, Princess Alexandra. On a neighboring balcony stood Kate, flanked on her right by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, on her left.

Prince William, dressed in the uniform of a Squadron Leader of the Royal Air Force, stepped forward to lay a wreath following his father Prince Charles, who laid wreaths on behalf of himself and the Queen.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

All of the royals sported poppy pins, the artificial flower that has been used since 1921 to commemorate military members who have died in war.

The poppy symbol is believed to have come from the poem "In Flanders Fields" by John McCrae, a poem about World War I. The opening stanza reads:

In Flanders fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row,

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.

The tradition of wearing a poppy has been adopted across the U.K. and the countries of the Commonwealth. It is especially poignant on Armistice Day on November 11 to remember the sacrifices of military members.