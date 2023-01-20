Kate Middleton's Patron Explorer Sets Women's World Record for Longest Solo, Unsupported Polar Trek

Kate Middleton is congratulating Captain Preet Chandi on smashing an epic record in Antarctica.

On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales retweeted the news from Team Army UK that Chandi, a British Army officer and physiotherapist, "has officially broken the record for the longest solo, unsupported, and unassisted polar expedition by any woman in history!"

Chandi has spent the last 67 days crossing Antarctica, walking over 868 miles through temperatures as low as -58°F, according to her Polar Preet blog. The adventurer breaks a record previously held by Anja Blacha from Germany, who skied 858 miles alone and unaided across the icy continent in 57 days in 2020, per Guinness World Records.

In a last-minute twist, Chandi did not achieve her original goal of becoming the first woman to cross Antarctica alone and unsupported, a dream she hoped to achieve in 75 days, the BBC said. She addressed the change of plans in an emotional Instagram post Thursday.

"Hi Everyone. A tough day today. It was very cold and windy but I kept my breaks very short so I didn't get too cold," she wrote. "I didn't let my self stop earlier though because I wanted to get the miles in."

"I have been given my pickup point which is about 30 nautical miles away from me. I'm pretty gutted that I don't have the time to complete the crossing," she continued. "I know that I have done a huge journey, it's just difficult while I'm on the ice and I know it's not that far away."

Buckingham Palace announced Princess Kate's patronage of Chandi's inspiring expedition in October 2022, with the Princess of Wales voicing her support for the "extraordinary challenge" in an accompanying Instagram message. Chandi set out on the ambitious mission to inspire future generations to believe in themselves, push themselves and promote empowerment through the great outdoors.

The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram

"The Princess has long been an advocate of the huge impact the outdoors can have on our wellbeing and the life skills it nurtures, such as confidence and resilience," the palace said in a statement on behalf of Princess Kate, 41. "She is committed to promoting this to young people, including through her work with organisations such as the Scouts, of which she is joint President. Preet's historic expedition is the pinnacle of such activity and that is why The Princess is delighted to have been invited to be Patron."

Last winter, Chandi made history as the first woman of color to reach the South Pole alone and without aid, trekking 700 miles over 40 days, The New York Times reported.

In celebration of her accomplishment, she was awarded an MBE in Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Honours List.