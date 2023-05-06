Kate Middleton's Parents, Michael and Carole, and Siblings Pippa and James Attend King Charles' Coronation

Kate Middleton's family was in attendance, sitting together in a show of support for the Princess of Wales and her in-laws at Saturday's royal coronation.

Kate's sister Pippa Middleton, brother James Middleton and parents Carole and Michael Middleton arrived at Westminster Abbey together on Saturday, seated rows behind non-working royals at the event.

Carole, 68, arrived in a royal blue look with a matching headband coupled with sapphire jewelry, smiling as she made her way into the event. Pippa, 39, opted for a simple cream coat dress with a matching fascinator.

WPA Pool/Shutterstock

The family watched as Kate and Prince William's three children attended the crowning ceremony of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The royal couple's younger two children arrived at Westminster Abbey with their parents on the rainy coronation morning, with Charlotte, 8, wearing a leafy headpiece that matched her mom's for the special occasion. She kept an eye on her 5-year-old brother as they entered and sat during the ceremony.

In a special touch, Prince George — who is second in the line of succession behind his father — served as a Page of Honor for his grandfather. The 9-year-old was dressed in uniform along with the other pages at the celebration.

Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

George's participation made him the youngest future monarch to be officially involved in a coronation service, The Telegraph reported. (While 4-year-old Prince Charles was brought in to watch part of his mother Queen Elizabeth's coronation in 1953 and 11-year-old Princess Elizabeth witnessed the crowning ceremony of her father King George VI in 1937, neither participated in the actual service.)

The Middletons are certainly not strangers to royal events. Pippa, James, 36, Carole and Michael, 73, were all in attendance at the christenings of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, while Pippa's husband James, 47, also attended Louis' christening and posed as part of the official christening portraits back in 2018.

The Middletons also attended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in May 2018.