Queen Elizabeth is said to not be a fan of the look

Kate Middleton Just Wore Another Pantsuit — But Are Her Chic Outfits Breaking Royal Protocol?

Kate Middleton is rocking a power pantsuit...again!

After Kate and Prince William stepped out to meet some of the finalists of her Hold Still photo project on Tuesday, the couple headed to film with British broadcaster and journalist Kate Garraway for the Pride of Britain Awards in London — but not without a quick outfit change. The royal mom of three traded her long red coat by Alexander McQueen for a tailored blue suit paired with a light blue button-down.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Just last week, Kate appeared in a video shot at London's Natural History Museum in a black suit by McQueen, the designer behind her fairy tale wedding dress.

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William ©DailyMail.com

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William ©DailyMail.com

Image zoom Kate Middleton Kensington Palace

Kate's sister-in-law Meghan Markle often opted for slacks and a matching blazer for royal engagements. A source previously told PEOPLE that the Duchess of Sussex "found certain rules in the royal household difficult to understand, like the fact that the Queen prefers women in dresses or skirts rather than trouser suits, and is often asking Harry why things have to be done in a certain way."

This isn't the first time Kate has experimented with pantsuits. In March, she rocked a pink number for a visit to a call center run by the London Ambulance Service with Prince William.

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton Kensington Palace/PA Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom Kate Middleton DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images