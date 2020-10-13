Kate Middleton Just Wore Her Wedding Dress Designer Like Never Before — in a Power Pantsuit!
Kate changed up her usual style for the glam appearance
Kate Middleton switched up her royal style for her latest glam appearance.
The mom of three shot a video at London's Natural History Museum to announce she will take part in a virtual awards ceremony for the wildlife photographer of the year. While Kate often opts for flattering midi-length dresses for her royal engagements, she chose a tailored black pantsuit for the special occasion.
The outfit is by Alexander McQueen, the designer behind Kate's fitted V-neck bridal gown with a long-sleeved lace overlay for her 2011 royal wedding to Prince William. Nearly a decade later, the designer remains one of Duchess of Cambridge's favorites for everything from red carpet appearances to annual events like Trooping the Colour and the Royal Ascot.
Kate completed the ensemble with a simple black top and drop pearl earrings — and of course, her hair worn in her signature bouncy blowout.
Kate's black pantsuit reminded many royal watchers of a similar look by her sister-in-law Meghan Markle back in 2018. The Duchess of Sussex wore a sleek pantsuit by Altuzarra for the WellChild Awards, similarly styling the outfit with a black top.
Despite many royal women around the world — from Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Queen Letizia of Spain to even Princess Diana — adopting the trend of pantsuits, Queen Elizabeth almost never wears slacks for royal engagements. The 94-year-old monarch is said to not be a fan of the style.
Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
This isn't the first time Kate has experimented with pantsuits. In March, she rocked a pink number for a visit to a call center run by the London Ambulance Service with Prince William.
And she's no stranger to wearing trousers for more casual outings, like roasting marshmellows around a campfire with young scouts.