Kate changed up her usual style for the glam appearance

Kate Middleton Just Wore Her Wedding Dress Designer Like Never Before — in a Power Pantsuit!

Kate Middleton switched up her royal style for her latest glam appearance.

The mom of three shot a video at London's Natural History Museum to announce she will take part in a virtual awards ceremony for the wildlife photographer of the year. While Kate often opts for flattering midi-length dresses for her royal engagements, she chose a tailored black pantsuit for the special occasion.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kate completed the ensemble with a simple black top and drop pearl earrings — and of course, her hair worn in her signature bouncy blowout.

Image zoom Kate Middleton Kensington Palace

Image zoom Kate Middleton Kensington Palace

Image zoom Kate Middleton on her wedding day Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kate's black pantsuit reminded many royal watchers of a similar look by her sister-in-law Meghan Markle back in 2018. The Duchess of Sussex wore a sleek pantsuit by Altuzarra for the WellChild Awards, similarly styling the outfit with a black top.

Image zoom Meghan Markle Matt Dunham/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton Kensington Palace/PA Images

This isn't the first time Kate has experimented with pantsuits. In March, she rocked a pink number for a visit to a call center run by the London Ambulance Service with Prince William.