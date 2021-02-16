While Kate looked deep in concentration, Prince William flipped his pancake high in the air

It's Pancake Day! See Kate Middleton's Flipping Skills on One of Her First-Ever Royal Outings

The princess and the pancake!

The day before Lent begins for Christians is known as Shrove Tuesday — and it also marks the anniversary of one of Kate Middleton's first-ever royal engagements. On just her third official outing — almost a month before her April 2011 royal wedding to Prince William — the couple visited Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Shrove Tuesday is also known as Pancake Day, as people traditionally used up their sugar, milk and eggs by making the breakfast dish before fasting during Lent. To celebrate during their outing, Kate and William took turns showing off their pancake flipping skills in front of the large crowd.

Kate looked deep in concentration as her pancake flipped in the air, and her mouth fell open when the pancake landed near the side of the frying pan!

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: Paul Faith/PA Images via Getty

Image zoom Kate Middleton | Credit: Niall Carson/PA Images via Getty

Meanwhile, Prince William looked at ease while flipping his pancake, tossing it high in the air.

Image zoom Prince William | Credit: Paul Faith/PA Images via Getty

To celebrate Pancake Day this year, the official Royal Family social media account tapped the Royal Chefs for three unique recipe ideas: jam and cream pancakes, classic lemon and sugar pancakes and savoury ham, leek and cheese pancakes.

Kate, 39, and Prince William, 38, have been busy in the kitchen during the coronavirus pandemic — and even have three little helpers: their children Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

"The children have been attacking the kitchen, and it's just been an explosion of flour and chocolate everywhere," William said during a June visit to a bakery near the family's Amner Hall country home, where they have been staying during lockdowns.