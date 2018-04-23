Kate Middleton Paid Tribute to Princess Diana With Her Hospital Departure Outfit

Kate wore a red dress with a white collar — just like Diana did after giving birth to Harry

By Diana Pearl
April 23, 2018 01:53 PM
If you had a sense of royal deja vu when Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped out at the Lindo Wing today, there’s a reason.

Kate channeled her late mother-in-law while debuting her second son to the world in a red dress with a white Peter Pan collar (shop a similar style here). Nearly 34 years ago, when Princess Diana presented Prince Harry to the public, she also wore a red outfit featuring a white Peter Pan collar.

Kate’s dress, a red number from Jenny Packham (who designed all three of her post-birth ensembles!) is undoubtedly a tribute to the new baby’s maternal grandmother, who, of course, died in a car accident in 1997.

Prince William and Kate Middleton
| Credit: Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Credit: Anwar Hussein/WireImage (2)

When she gave birth to Prince George in 2013, Kate wore another outfit inspired by Diana: A blue polka-dot Jenny Packham dress, invoking the same print that Diana herself wore to present William to the world in 1982.

Princess Diana leaving the hospital with Prince Harry in 1984.
| Credit: JOHN SHELLEY./REX/Shutterstock

William and Kate posed for photographs with their new, as-of-now unnamed son for a few minutes before returning inside the hospital to grab his car seat. They then exited again to enter their car and drive home. Kate sat in the back with the baby while William drove the family home, where big brother and big sister George and Princess Charlotte were waiting.

