Kate wore a red dress with a white collar — just like Diana did after giving birth to Harry

If you had a sense of royal deja vu when Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped out at the Lindo Wing today, there’s a reason.

Kate’s dress, a red number from Jenny Packham (who designed all three of her post-birth ensembles!) is undoubtedly a tribute to the new baby’s maternal grandmother, who, of course, died in a car accident in 1997.

When she gave birth to Prince George in 2013, Kate wore another outfit inspired by Diana: A blue polka-dot Jenny Packham dress, invoking the same print that Diana herself wore to present William to the world in 1982.

