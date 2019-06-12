Kate Middleton Recycles Off-the-Shoulder Gown for Gala Dinner in Support of Addiction Awareness Week

Kate Middleton went glam for a dinner date with one of her favorite causes on Wednesday evening.

Just one day after getting her hands dirty shearing sheep in rural Cumbria, England, Kate headed across town for the gala dinner at a London restaurant.

The celebration at Spring restaurant at Somerset House was for Action on Addiction’s Addiction Awareness Week, which aims to foster discussion about the varied elements of addiction and engage with people and families affected.

Action on Addiction is one of the Duchess of Cambridge’s key causes and something that she spoke about with locals in Cumbria on Tuesday.

The royal mom, 37, looked radiant in a white off-the-shoulder dress by Barbara Casasola. Kate, who is known for recycling her favorite looks, previously sported the ankle-length gown to present the Art Fund Museum of the Year Award at the Natural History Museum in July 2016. She completed the look with sparkling heels and her hair blown into elegant waves.

Before the dinner, which was co-hosted by chef Skye Gynge, Kate chatted with Action on Addiction clients who are working as apprentices in the kitchen. They helped head chef and owner Skye Gyngell to create the evening’s meal.

She then went on to make a brief speech, recognizing the work done by the charity, and reflect on her time as Patron and how it has also inspired other elements of her work.

It has helped further her understanding on mental health, and is informing her work in developing a project exploring the support for children in their earliest years, her office at Kensington Palace says.

In Cumbria on Tuesday, she was praised for the impact she is having for people with addictions and the work she’s done to raise awareness of how drug and alcohol abuse affects families.

“She talked about the subject of early intervention among the youth and schools. You can see she’s really keen to look into it further,” said Phil Caine, recovery coach.

Simon Morsby, who has recovered from drug use and is now part of the Cumbria Drug and Alcohol Service, told PEOPLE, “I felt I could have talk to her for an hour and she would have wanted to do so too. I was really impressed.”

Action on Addiction helps both individuals and families affected by drugs and alcohol in various ways — from developing top quality, and the most effective, residential and community-based addiction treatment services to promoting self-help and peer-to-peer support. It also campaigns to raise the standard of professional education across the addictions field, funds groundbreaking research into different facets of addiction, and works to remove the stigma relating to addiction.