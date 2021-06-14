Did Kate Middleton Just Reveal Her Nickname for Father-in-Law Prince Charles?

Kate and Prince Charles, along with their spouses, joined Queen Elizabeth in welcoming world leaders to the G-7 summit

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, known as the Countess of Strathearn, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, known as the Earl of Strathearn, when in Scotland during a visit to Dumfries House on March 05, 2013 in Ayrshire

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, known as the Countess of Strathearn, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, known as the Earl of Strathearn, when in Scotland during a visit to Dumfries House on March 05, 2013 in Ayrshire

Kate and Prince Charles along with their spouses joined Queen Elizabeth on Friday in welcoming world leaders to the G-7 summit. In a video from their arrival, Prince Charles turns around to chat with Kate and Prince William. Kate appears to greet him with a warm smile and the words, "Hello, Grandpa!" rather than his more formal title.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kate, 39, may also have called Charles "Papa," the name his sons Prince William and Prince Harry use for him.

Meanwhile, the Queen was all smiles as she said hello to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his new wife, Carrie.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a drinks reception for Queen Elizabeth II and G7 leaders at The Eden Project during the G7 Summit on June 11, 2021 in St Austell, Cornwall, England Prince Charles, Camilla, Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: Jack Hill - WPA Pool / Getty

Prince Charles, 72, has provided some personal glimpses into his role as a grandfather. In family portraits released in honor of his 70th birthday, the Prince of Wales sits his grandson Prince George on his knee while a playful Prince Louis reaches for his granddad's face.

In another snap from the photo shoot, Prince Charles sweetly holds the hand of Louis, who sits in the arms of Kate.

Get the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch

And in honor of Prince Louis's second birthday last year, Prince Charles shared an adorable black-and-white shot of his grandson giving him a big hug.

Prince Charles just became a grandfather for the fifth time with the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana on June 4.

During a speech he gave last week at a carmakers' factory in Cowley, Charles addressed Lili's birth by calling it "such happy news."

As he spoke about innovation and sustainability at BMW's Mini factory, he said, "The development of technology like electric vehicles, or green hydrogen for that matter for heavy transport, is vital for maintaining the health of our world for future generations, something I am only too aware of today, having recently become a grandfather for the fifth time."

"Such happy news really does remind one of the necessity of continued innovation in this area - especially around sustainable battery technology - in view of the legacy we bequeath to our grandchildren," he continued.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!