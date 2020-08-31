The Duchess of Cambridge is bringing her signature high-low style to her Zoom calls

Kate Middleton New Zoom Dress Is Her Most Budget-Friendly Yet (Just $12.99!)

Kate Middleton has worn a rainbow of printed dresses on her Zoom calls, and her latest floral style is her most budget-friendly to date.

The royal mom shared a video call to introduce the judging panel behind her Hold Still photography project, which she kicked off in May to reflect life amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone who has entered and taken part,” Kate, 38, said. “And a big thank you to my fellow judges. I hugely appreciate the time and dedication that they have shown towards the project.”

The Duchess of Cambridge candidly chatted with her fellow judges on the video, which offered a glimpse of her new green floral dress from Zara. The V-neck mini dress with lace detail is currently sold out, but it was on sale for just $12.99.

Kate has become the queen of recycled looks from some of her favorite designers — like Alexander McQueen and Catherine & Co. — but she often wears styles from more affordable brands, such as J.Crew, Zara and Michael Kors.

The royal helped curate the unique Hold Still project to capture the lives and emotions of people across the U.K. during the health crisis.

"There were 31,598 portraits submitted to #HoldStill2020 as you shared your stories and experiences of lockdown. Ahead of showcasing the final 100 images in a digital exhibition from Monday 14th September, The Duchess of Cambridge has selected some images as a sneak peek of those that have made the final selection," Kensington Palace shared on Saturday.

"The photography project was focused on three core themes – Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal, and Acts of Kindness. A selection of the final 100 images will be shown in towns and cities across the UK later in the year," the palace said.