Kate Middleton Gets a New Title from King Charles (That Previously Belonged to Prince William!)

Kate Middleton has a new title.

King Charles III has named his daughter-in-law as the new honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards. The new royal role is a fitting one for the Princes of Wales, who has been honoring that guards regiment most St. Patrick's Day holidays since marrying into the royal family in 2011.

At the parade, Kate usually sports a green ensemble to greet the Irish Guards. There are a few other fun staples, such as an appearance from regimental mascot Irish wolfhound Turlough Mor (also known as Seamus!) and a toast with Guinness!

Princess Kate, 40, is actually taking over the role from someone quite close: her husband, Prince William! Queen Elizabeth named her grandson as honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards in 2011, just two months before Kate and William's royal wedding, where the groom sported the red Irish Guards officer uniform for the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Prince William now has a new royal role of his own — King Charles announced his son as Colonel of the Welsh Guards, fitting with his new title of the Prince of Wales. In a speech given just one day after Queen Elizabeth's death on Sept. 8, King Charles announced the royal title.

Queen Camilla also has a new title: she has been confirmed by her husband as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, an honor that was removed from Prince Andrew by his late mother.

The naming of the new Colonels clears up some of the questions that had arisen since Prince Andrew was stripped of the title in the wake of the scandal surrounding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The palace also announced that the first public celebration of King Charles' birthday, known as Trooping the Colour, will take place on June 17, 2023, just six weeks after his coronation is held on May 6.

King Charles' actual birthday is in November, but like his late mother Queen Elizabeth, he'll celebrate in June for a practical reason: better weather.

The tradition is believed to have started during the reign of King George II in 1748. George II was born in October, but the annual Trooping of the Colour became a celebration of the monarch as well as the armed forces. Trooping the Colour became a stand-out date in the royal calendar during Queen Elizabeth's reign. Over those 70 years, TV — and later, color photographs — brought the pageantry alive for millions of people around the world and showcased the royal family in the process.

Trooping the Colour 2022. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The parade will include more than 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians. While some royals will participate on horseback, others will make the carriage ride from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards, then King Charles will take the salute at the parade.

Members of the royal family will then gather on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch a flypast by Royal Air Force jets and the Red Arrows.