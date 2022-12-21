Kate Middleton Gets a New Title from King Charles (That Previously Belonged to Prince William!)

The Prince of Wales and Queen Camilla received new royal roles as well

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Simon Perry
Published on December 21, 2022 07:01 PM
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (3L) and his wife Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talk with his father Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (R) and his wife Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and King Charles. Photo: RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty

Kate Middleton has a new title.

King Charles III has named his daughter-in-law as the new honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards. The new royal role is a fitting one for the Princes of Wales, who has been honoring that guards regiment most St. Patrick's Day holidays since marrying into the royal family in 2011.

At the parade, Kate usually sports a green ensemble to greet the Irish Guards. There are a few other fun staples, such as an appearance from regimental mascot Irish wolfhound Turlough Mor (also known as Seamus!) and a toast with Guinness!

Princess Kate, 40, is actually taking over the role from someone quite close: her husband, Prince William! Queen Elizabeth named her grandson as honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards in 2011, just two months before Kate and William's royal wedding, where the groom sported the red Irish Guards officer uniform for the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Prince William now has a new royal role of his own — King Charles announced his son as Colonel of the Welsh Guards, fitting with his new title of the Prince of Wales. In a speech given just one day after Queen Elizabeth's death on Sept. 8, King Charles announced the royal title.

Queen Camilla also has a new title: she has been confirmed by her husband as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, an honor that was removed from Prince Andrew by his late mother.

The naming of the new Colonels clears up some of the questions that had arisen since Prince Andrew was stripped of the title in the wake of the scandal surrounding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: (THE PHOTOGRAPH SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER FRIDAY, 14TH OCTOBER 2022 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM ROYAL COMMUNICATIONS. All terms of release must be adhered to. The photograph has been distributed with permission from Royal Communications. The photograph is being made available by way of licence on condition that the photograph shall be solely for news editorial use only, no charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph, there shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph - including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use, the image must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the footage when published. THE PHOTOGRAPH SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2022.) In this handout image issued by Buckingham Palace, Camilla, Queen Consort, King Charles III, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photo ahead of their Majesties the King and the Queen Consort’s reception for Heads of State and Official Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace on September 18, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla, King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty

The palace also announced that the first public celebration of King Charles' birthday, known as Trooping the Colour, will take place on June 17, 2023, just six weeks after his coronation is held on May 6.

King Charles' actual birthday is in November, but like his late mother Queen Elizabeth, he'll celebrate in June for a practical reason: better weather.

The tradition is believed to have started during the reign of King George II in 1748. George II was born in October, but the annual Trooping of the Colour became a celebration of the monarch as well as the armed forces. Trooping the Colour became a stand-out date in the royal calendar during Queen Elizabeth's reign. Over those 70 years, TV — and later, color photographs — brought the pageantry alive for millions of people around the world and showcased the royal family in the process.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-charles/" data-inlink="true">Prince Charles</a>, Prince of Wales
Trooping the Colour 2022. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The parade will include more than 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians. While some royals will participate on horseback, others will make the carriage ride from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards, then King Charles will take the salute at the parade.

Members of the royal family will then gather on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch a flypast by Royal Air Force jets and the Red Arrows.

Related Articles
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 02: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (wearing the uniform of Colonel of the Welsh Guards) and Queen Elizabeth II watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022 in London, England. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
King Charles Announces His Birthday Parade — and Like Queen Elizabeth, It's Not on His Actual Birthday
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now
The Hardest-Working Royal of 2022 Has Been Revealed — and It's Not King Charles!
Members of The Royal Family attending a lunch a Windsor Castle
King Charles and Queen Camilla Host Royals for Christmas Lunch at Windsor Castle
King Charles III visits Aberdeen Town House to meet families who have settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine on October 17, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland.
King Charles Prepares for His First Christmas Speech: 'He Will Feel the Pressure to Get It Right'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmYyWxdPD1p/. The Queen's Green Canopy/Instagram
Kate Middleton Plants Tree Dedicated to Queen Elizabeth at a Spot with Special Meaning for Both Women
Together at Christmas Carol service
Inside the Royal Family's First Christmas Without Queen Elizabeth: 'It Will Be Hard'
The new King Charles III banknotes
King Charles III Banknote Designs Revealed by Bank of England
The Wedding of Rose Farquhar to George Gemmell at St Mary the Virgin, Tetbury, Gloucestershire, UK, on the 17th December 2022. 17 Dec 2022 Pictured: Prince William, Prince of Wales. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Prince William Attends Former Girlfriend Rose Farquhar's 'Magical Winter Wedding' in Cotswolds
Happy Holidays from The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Their Holiday Card — See Which Photo They Chose
King Charles
King Charles Dances the Hora at Hanukkah Party with Holocaust Survivors
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England.
Kate Middleton Shows Off Perfect Curtsy to King Charles and Queen Camilla at Christmas Concert
Kate Middleton, Pippa Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Zara Tindall
Does the Royal Family Color Coordinate Their Outfits for Group Outings?
Meghan Markle Style Evolution
Meghan Markle's Style Evolution: Her Most Iconic Outfits Over the Years
Together at Christmas Carol service
Kate Middleton Makes a Quip About Her Singing Skills: 'My Children Probably Wouldn't Forgive Me'
Queen's Christmas Day broadcast
How Queen Elizabeth Was Honored at Kate Middleton's Christmas Concert (Including a Paddington Bear Nod!)
Together at Christmas Carol service
King Charles and Queen Camilla Join Royals in Supporting Kate Middleton at Her Christmas Concert