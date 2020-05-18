Kate Middleton has brought her signature style to her Zoom calls, including her love of a royal rewear

Kate Middleton's New Jewelry Obsession! All About the Earrings She's Worn on All of Her Zoom Calls

Kate Middleton has taken her signature royal rewears to her Zoom calls!

The mom of three has continued her royal duties virtually amid the coronavirus, and one accessory has made numerous video chat appearances.

Kate debuted the , which retail for $990, while chatting with hospital staff ahead of Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week in a video released on May 2. According to the website, the handmade earrings were inspired by the colors of the Indian Ocean. The cloudy nature of the quartz is cause by tiny water bubbles inside the stone, which is set in sterling silver. They dangle from carefully crafted sea urchins bejeweled with diamonds and set in yellow gold.

The royal wore the earrings during a virtual appearance on ITV's This Morning to launch a photography project called "Hold Still," then again the following day to speak with veterans over video chat to mark Victory in Europe Day alongside Prince William.

But Kate didn't put the earrings back in her royal jewelry box just yet. She chose the pieces when she teamed up with Sophie, the Countess of Wessex to call crucial healthcare workers on the coronavirus front lines in honor of International Nurses Day last week and again to record a special message with Heads Together ahead of Mental Health Awareness Week.

While the coronavirus lockdown continues in the U.K., the royal mom is not only getting praise for her charitable efforts during the pandemic, but also for her effortless and cheerful style. Among her fashion choices were a sunshine yellow dress from Raey, the in-house label at Matches Fashion (a site that stocks many of Kate’s favorite brands) and her Aurora Midi Dress from Boden featuring a floral print on a blue fabric, previously worn for the Cambridges' annual Christmas card last year.

"Kate looks absolutely fab in this dress, the color and print are perfect on her,” Sarah Corbett-Winder, Boden’s in-house stylist, tells PEOPLE. "The wrap midi dress style is all about comfort, and comes with a handy tie to cinch your waist — it can be dressed up or down for any occasion."

Kate isn't the only royal to continue her signature style. Queen Elizabeth has worn a three-strand pearl necklace each time she's addressed the nation (aside from her annual Christmas broadcasts), including the special message she recorded in early April about the coronavirus pandemic. The monarch, 94, also chose the accessory during her VE Day broadcast.

