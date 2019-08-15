Kate Middleton Has Worn These Comfy Sneakers for Years — and We Found Her Exact Style on Sale

Image zoom Getty (3)

Move over, Supergas! Kate Middleton may have a new favorite sneaker in the running. The Duchess of Cambridge was most recently spotted wearing a pair of grayish-blue New Balance sneakers for The King’s Cup Regatta, a charity sailing race, in which she competed head to head with husband Prince William. While Kate is normally known for wearing her beloved classic white Superga sneakers when dressing more casually, she’s sneakily been wearing New Balance kicks for years.

Kate’s love of the iconic brand’s shoes dates back to 2017 when she competed in a race against Prince William during a Team Heads Together London Marathon Training Day at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. To face off against her husband, The Duchess of Cambridge wore a pair of black New Balance sneakers with red stripes to match her red jacket for a super sporty look.

Kate’s love for these sporty shoes didn’t end there. She then wore another pair of New Balance sneakers while playing soccer with young girls at The Irish Football Association’s “Shooting Stars” program in Northern Ireland in February 2019. This time, Kate opted for a navy style to go with her athletic pants and a blue lightweight jacket she wore over a striped sweater.

If you’re looking to get your hands on a pair of New Balance sneakers like Kate’s, look no further — we’ve rounded up five of our favorite styles from the brand to shop now, including the exact pair she wore in Northern Ireland (which happens to be on sale!). Scroll down to shop them now!

Buy It! New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Nubuck, $67.46 (orig. $89.95); zappos.com

Buy It! New Balance Women’s Arishi Fresh Foam Running Shoe, $16.10–$129.99; amazon.com

Buy It! New Balance x Sweaty Betty 870 New Balance Running Trainer, $130; sweatybetty.com

Buy It! New Balance Sporty Style 247 Sneaker, $79.95; nordstrom.com

Buy It! New Balance Classics ML515v1-USA, $69.95; zappos.com