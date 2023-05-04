Kate Middleton Says She's 'More Nervous' for the Coronation Than Her Kids: 'They're Very Excited'

"She said she's more nervous than the kids are since it's such a big event for the kids to be part of. She said Louis will be there and that he'll remember it," a well-wisher tells PEOPLE

By Simon Perry
and
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 4, 2023 11:26 AM
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the Dog & Duck Pub in Soho to hear how it's preparing for the Coronation weekend
Photo: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Kate Middleton and her family have some exciting weekend plans: King Charles' coronation!

The Princess of Wales and her husband, Prince William, made their first official appearance of the coronation week on Thursday, visiting Dog & Duck Pub in Soho to hear how the tavern is preparing for the festivities. The royal couple chatted with the crowd after their time inside, and one well-wisher exclusively tells PEOPLE that Princess Kate said she was nervous ahead of the crowning ceremony — but that children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are not!

"I asked if the kids were excited about the coronation, and she said, 'They're very excited. They had their rehearsal yesterday so they knew what they'd expect,' " Mandy Leifheit of Seattle, Washington tells PEOPLE of her exchange with Kate.

"She said she's more nervous than the kids are since it's such a big event for the kids to be part of. She said Louis will be there and that he'll remember it," Leifheit added.

Mandy Leifheit takes a selfie with Catherine, Princess of Wales outside the Dog & Duck Pub in Soho
Selfie by Mandy Leifheit

Leifheit, 48, planned a trip across the pond for the coronation and even snagged a selfie with the Princess of Wales outside the Dog & Duck.

"It was a dream. She's amazing. She's so real and so natural — and this would be overwhelming but it's not and she's here," says the advertising sales professional.

The coronation celebration on Saturday is an especially momentous occasion for the Wales family, as Prince William and Prince George, 9, are next in line to the throne. The father and son are both poised to participate in the church service at Westminster Abbey; Prince William will step forward to pay homage to his father King Charles, while Prince George adorably serves as a Page of Honor to his grandfather. The Prince and Princess of Wales brought George, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5, to a rehearsal at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday, as the countdown to Saturday continues.

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour on June 2. Karwai Tang/WireImage

At the pub outing on Thursday, Princess Kate popped in the crowd a bright red coat by Eponine London, a royal rewear she most recently sported for a visit to Wales during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee weekend last year.

Leifhert tells PEOPLE that Kate's statement coat today made her think of the late monarch, who famously wore bright hues to be easily found in a crowd.

"I saw her walk up in the red coat, and I thought it's kind of like the [late] Queen in bright colors so people can spot her — and I almost teared up," she says.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to the Dog & Duck Pub
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Leifhert says she told Princess Kate she had come in from Seattle, and the royal replied, "People have come a long way."

"She was so gracious. The fact they're in London doing a walkabout is a dream come true," she says. "I love that they came to a pub. It's real. This is where everyone's going to be afterward so it's perfect."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to the Dog & Duck pub in Soho
Prince William and Kate Middleton. James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images

The royal fan serendipitously befriended another American in the crowd at the walkabout — Carol Holcomb from Denver, Colorado.

"I was just dumbfounded. Seeing a future queen," Holcomb tells PEOPLE of seeing the Princess of Wales in real life. "She was so poised and she handles it all so well. That's the most exciting thing that will happen this trip."

Related Articles
King Charles III speaks with Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi during the Garden Party at Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation of the King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Buckingham Palace, on May 3, 2023 in London, England.
Lionel Richie Says He's 'Like a Kid at Christmas' Ahead of Coronation Weekend: 'Pinch Me!'
King Charles III shelters under an umbrella
Prince William Is 'Crossing Fingers' on King Charles' Coronation Forecast: What Happens If It Rains?
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees.
Kate Middleton's Coronation Outfit Will 'Set Her Apart from the Crowd' (Exclusive)
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to the Dog & Duck pub in Soho
Kate Middleton and Prince William Check Out a London Pub 2 Days Before King Charles' Coronation
Joan Collins, Naomi Campbell and More Share Their Secrets About King Charles: 'He's Quite a Good Dancer!'
Joan Collins, Naomi Campbell and More Stars Share Secrets About King Charles: 'He's Quite a Good Dancer!'
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Designer Shares Thoughts on Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Coronation Style (Exclusive)
Sophie, Countess of Wessex (R) and Princess Beatrice during Trooping The Colour 2018 on June 9, 2018 in London, England.
Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Sophie and More Royals' Plans for Coronation Weekend Revealed
Princess Anne, Princess Royal (Colonel of the Blues and Royals) rides down The Mall on horseback during the annual Trooping the Colour Parade on June 14, 2008 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is an annual ceremony, believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. The parade marks the official birthday of the Sovereign, even though the Queen's actual birthday is on April 21st.
Princess Anne Shares the Practical Reason She Accepted Her Coronation Role: 'Solves My Dress Problem'
Yeoman Warders Nev Dednum and Paul Langley look towards one of the new Coronation benches in the grounds of the Tower of London on May 03, 2023 in London, England. Fourteen decorated benches have been installed at the Tower of London, to mark the Coronation of King Charles III. The benches feature designs by schoolchildren from across the UK and will remain in position for the Summer, before being gifted back to the winning schools.
Tower of London Debuts Coronation Benches — Decorated by English Schoolchildren!
King Charles III speaks with Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi during the Garden Party at Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation of the King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Buckingham Palace, on May 3, 2023 in London, England.
King Charles and Queen Camilla Host First Palace Garden Party of New Reign — with Lionel Richie!
King Charels III coronation dress rehearsal
Coronation Procession Rehearsal Takes Over London Streets Overnight — See the Stunning Photos
The Prince And Princess Of Wales Attend The St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Kate Middleton and Prince William Announce Fun Pre-Coronation Outing — at a London Pub!
The Royal Family during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 02, 2022 in London, England
Meet the British Royal Family: A Complete Guide to the Modern Monarchy
Prince Louis and the Prince of Wales leaving Westminster Abbey in central London, following a rehearsal for the coronation of King Charles III
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Join Kate and Prince William at Coronation Rehearsal
The Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk, at Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court, London, where he has been banned from driving for six months after pleading guilty to using his mobile phone while driving. Edward Fitzalan-Howard, who was responsible for organising the Queen's funeral, was stopped by police on April 7 after officers spotted him using the device as his BMW cut across their vehicle after going through a red light in Battersea, south-west London. Picture date: Monday September 26, 2022. (Photo by PA/PA Images via Getty Images)
Who Is the Earl Marshal, Duke of Norfolk? All About King Charles' Coronation Organizer
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort attend a State Banquet at Schloss Bellevue, hosted by the President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender on March 29, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. The King and The Queen Consort's first state visit to Germany will take place in Berlin, Brandenburg and Hamburg from Wednesday 29th March to Friday 31st March 2023. The King and Queen Consort's state visit to France, which was scheduled March 26th - 29th, has been postponed amid mass strikes and protests.
5 Unexpected Style Secrets About Queen Camilla Ahead of Coronation Day