Kate Middleton Says She's 'More Nervous' for the Coronation Than Her Kids: 'They're Very Excited'

Kate Middleton and her family have some exciting weekend plans: King Charles' coronation!

The Princess of Wales and her husband, Prince William, made their first official appearance of the coronation week on Thursday, visiting Dog & Duck Pub in Soho to hear how the tavern is preparing for the festivities. The royal couple chatted with the crowd after their time inside, and one well-wisher exclusively tells PEOPLE that Princess Kate said she was nervous ahead of the crowning ceremony — but that children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are not!

"I asked if the kids were excited about the coronation, and she said, 'They're very excited. They had their rehearsal yesterday so they knew what they'd expect,' " Mandy Leifheit of Seattle, Washington tells PEOPLE of her exchange with Kate.

"She said she's more nervous than the kids are since it's such a big event for the kids to be part of. She said Louis will be there and that he'll remember it," Leifheit added.

Leifheit, 48, planned a trip across the pond for the coronation and even snagged a selfie with the Princess of Wales outside the Dog & Duck.

"It was a dream. She's amazing. She's so real and so natural — and this would be overwhelming but it's not and she's here," says the advertising sales professional.

The coronation celebration on Saturday is an especially momentous occasion for the Wales family, as Prince William and Prince George, 9, are next in line to the throne. The father and son are both poised to participate in the church service at Westminster Abbey; Prince William will step forward to pay homage to his father King Charles, while Prince George adorably serves as a Page of Honor to his grandfather. The Prince and Princess of Wales brought George, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5, to a rehearsal at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday, as the countdown to Saturday continues.

At the pub outing on Thursday, Princess Kate popped in the crowd a bright red coat by Eponine London, a royal rewear she most recently sported for a visit to Wales during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee weekend last year.

Leifhert tells PEOPLE that Kate's statement coat today made her think of the late monarch, who famously wore bright hues to be easily found in a crowd.

"I saw her walk up in the red coat, and I thought it's kind of like the [late] Queen in bright colors so people can spot her — and I almost teared up," she says.

Leifhert says she told Princess Kate she had come in from Seattle, and the royal replied, "People have come a long way."

"She was so gracious. The fact they're in London doing a walkabout is a dream come true," she says. "I love that they came to a pub. It's real. This is where everyone's going to be afterward so it's perfect."

The royal fan serendipitously befriended another American in the crowd at the walkabout — Carol Holcomb from Denver, Colorado.

"I was just dumbfounded. Seeing a future queen," Holcomb tells PEOPLE of seeing the Princess of Wales in real life. "She was so poised and she handles it all so well. That's the most exciting thing that will happen this trip."