Kate Middleton's New Necklace Has an Adorable Dedication to Kids George, Charlotte and Louis

Kate Middleton's new necklace has a sentimental meaning.

The royal mom to Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, debuted an accessory during her Tuesday outing to a London park, where she met with parents to hear about their challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic. The gold necklace features three hanging pendants — and upon close inspection, it appears the circular charms are etched with her children's initials: "G," "C," and "L."

Kate, 38, layered the meaningful piece with another necklace the Double Strand Beaded Satellite Chain Necklace ($110) by Welsh designer Hayley Jones' Spells of Love line. The accessories complemented her square-neck top with puff sleeves, white sneakers and rose-hued trousers, which she previously wore with a matching blazer in March.

This isn't the first time Kate has paid tribute to her three kids with her accessories. Earlier this year, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a gold necklace with a round pendant that held a sweet touch: the initials of her three children alongside a trio of diamond stars. The special accessory is believed to be a customized Gold Midnight Moon necklace from Daniella Draper, available online for $1,400.

"The Duchess of Cambridge is an incredible role model — I look up to her as a young woman and a mother,” Draper told PEOPLE. “Seeing her wearing one of my designs was a very proud moment. Everyone in the workshop thinks it’s just amazing. It’s good morale!”

“It’s a piece that I designed with myself in mind,” the designer added. "I wear it every day, as does my mom and sister. It’s becoming one of our best sellers and it can be personalized in so many ways."

The personal piece of jewelry may also provide another clue that Kate and Prince William have completed their family, as the “G,” “C” and “L” are perfectly centered, leaving no room for more letters.

Kate hinted that they didn't plan on having more children last week while chatting with the crowd during a visit to the town of Bradford. While interacting with royal fan Josh Macpalce, who excitedly told the royal that he has sent cards congratulating her after each of her three children were born, she revealed that it is unlikely she will become a mom of four in the future.