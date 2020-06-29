The Duchess of Cambridge tells fellow tennis fans that when Wimbledon — which has been canceled this summer — returns it will be "worth the wait"

Kate Middleton Narrates New Video About One of Her Favorite Sports — Watch the Clip

Kate Middleton will be missing the annual Wimbledon tennis tournament that was set to take place this week. But she reassures fellow fans in a new film that when the Grand Slam returns next year, it will be "worth the wait."

Kate, 38, narrates a new short film on behalf of the championships, which were canceled this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Talking directly to tennis lovers, she says, “Three hundred and fifty days, 14 hours and 12 minutes between the last ball hit and when the next is meant to be. Over the years, your support has shaped this historic event. No matter the time of day or the names on the scoreboard, you have always been there, come rain or shine."

Continues Kate, "This year, sadly though, things are very different. But we will bide our time until we sit on the edge of our seats again and celebrate again. So, when the time is right and we open the gates, we will be back again and it will have been worth the wait."

Kate has been a regular in the stands for much of her life and took over from Queen Elizabeth as the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club — which runs the championships and the sport in the U.K. — in 2016. Last year, she was joined by sister-in-law Meghan Markle and her sister Pippa for an outing to see the women's singles final.

She also watched a match with husband Prince William from the royal box. Earlier in the two weeks of competition, Kate made an appearance in the seats of the more humble court 14 to catch some of the emerging new stars of the game.

