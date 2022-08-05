Kate Middleton Tops Best Dressed List — See Her Standout Looks of the Year (So Far)

In honor of the Duchess of Cambridge taking the number one spot on Tatler's Best Dressed list, we're looking back at our favorite Kate styles from 2022 that helped her claim the title

Published on August 5, 2022 12:16 PM
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Kate Middleton. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Kate Middleton. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Polka dots have been a go-to style for Kate Middleton in recent months, including her appearance at Royal Ascot in June. The white and brown dress by Alessandra Rich paired with a hat featuring floral details by Sally-Ann Provan was reminiscent of Princess Diana's take on the classic pattern back in 1986 for a different horse racing event: the Epsom Derby.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Kate Middleton. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee weekend was full of fun fashion moments for the Duchess of Cambridge, including this yellow ensemble by Emilia Wickstead with a Philip Treacy hat that she wore to the service of thanksgiving.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Kate Middleton. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate made a number of summer-friendly fashion choices at Wimbledon, including another polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich for the men's final.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Kate Middleton. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate and Prince William headed to the Caribbean in March, where the royal mom rocked outfits spanning from summer shorts for a sailing event to beautiful gowns at galas. But a simple sundress, like this light green number worn in The Bahamas, is a style anyone can get behind.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Kate Middleton. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Pretty in pink! In her first full glam look of the Caribbean tour, Kate made a bold statement in a pink dress by British brand The Vampire's Wife.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Kate Middleton. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate has worn a white suit on multiple occasions this spring and summer, starting with this look from her visit to Jamaica, where she accented her outfit with an orange top and matching purse.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate matched the blue waters of the Caribbean in a stunning gown for a reception hosted by the Governor-General of the Bahamas, Cornelius A. Smith, during the royal tour.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Kate Middleton. Samir Hussein/WireImage

For royal events, the Duchess of Cambridge has a closet full of elegant coat dresses. She sported a blue ensemble with a silk velvet collar by Catherine Walker & Co. with a coordinating pillbox hat by milliner Sean Barrett for this year's Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Kate Middleton. Samir Hussein/WireImage

For a trip to the Foundling Museum in January, Kate sported an easily replicated yet super chic look: a black turtleneck sweater and trousers topped with a teal coat.

Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty

The royal family perfectly coordinated in blue ensembles for Trooping the Colour, with Kate opting for navy accessories to complement her white outfit.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Kate Middleton. Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty

Kate popped up with a cheery coral ensemble at a Buckingham Palace garden party in May, making it the enviable color for the spring season. She completed the look with a bright pink fascinator that she wore for Trooping the Colour in 2017.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Tom Cruise attend "Top Gun: Mavertick" Royal Film Performance
Kate Middleton. Samir Hussein/WireImage

When it comes to hitting the red carpet, the royal knows how to bring the Hollywood glamour. For the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in London, where she was escorted by none other than Tom Cruise, she chose a black gown with a white off-the-shoulder neckline along with some statement earrings.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Kate Middleton. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

No matter what time of year, Kate is not afraid to sport a white ensemble. For April's Anzac Day service, Kate recycled the cream coat dress she previously wore at Princess Charlotte's 2015 christening paired with a halo headpiece and a poppy pin.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Charlotte
Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton. Samir Hussein/WireImage

For a service honoring the late Prince Philip, many royal women wore green. However, Kate opted for a black dress with white polka dots and a corresponding hat with floral details.

