Kate Middleton Tops Best Dressed List — See Her Standout Looks of the Year (So Far)

01 of 14 Kate Middleton. Samir Hussein/WireImage Polka dots have been a go-to style for Kate Middleton in recent months, including her appearance at Royal Ascot in June. The white and brown dress by Alessandra Rich paired with a hat featuring floral details by Sally-Ann Provan was reminiscent of Princess Diana's take on the classic pattern back in 1986 for a different horse racing event: the Epsom Derby.

02 of 14 Kate Middleton. Samir Hussein/WireImage Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee weekend was full of fun fashion moments for the Duchess of Cambridge, including this yellow ensemble by Emilia Wickstead with a Philip Treacy hat that she wore to the service of thanksgiving.

03 of 14 Kate Middleton. Karwai Tang/WireImage Kate made a number of summer-friendly fashion choices at Wimbledon, including another polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich for the men's final.

04 of 14 Kate Middleton. Karwai Tang/WireImage Kate and Prince William headed to the Caribbean in March, where the royal mom rocked outfits spanning from summer shorts for a sailing event to beautiful gowns at galas. But a simple sundress, like this light green number worn in The Bahamas, is a style anyone can get behind.

05 of 14 Kate Middleton. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage Pretty in pink! In her first full glam look of the Caribbean tour, Kate made a bold statement in a pink dress by British brand The Vampire's Wife.

06 of 14 Kate Middleton. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage Kate has worn a white suit on multiple occasions this spring and summer, starting with this look from her visit to Jamaica, where she accented her outfit with an orange top and matching purse.

07 of 14 Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty Kate matched the blue waters of the Caribbean in a stunning gown for a reception hosted by the Governor-General of the Bahamas, Cornelius A. Smith, during the royal tour.

08 of 14 Kate Middleton. Samir Hussein/WireImage For royal events, the Duchess of Cambridge has a closet full of elegant coat dresses. She sported a blue ensemble with a silk velvet collar by Catherine Walker & Co. with a coordinating pillbox hat by milliner Sean Barrett for this year's Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

09 of 14 Kate Middleton. Samir Hussein/WireImage For a trip to the Foundling Museum in January, Kate sported an easily replicated yet super chic look: a black turtleneck sweater and trousers topped with a teal coat.

10 of 14 Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty The royal family perfectly coordinated in blue ensembles for Trooping the Colour, with Kate opting for navy accessories to complement her white outfit.

11 of 14 Kate Middleton. Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Kate popped up with a cheery coral ensemble at a Buckingham Palace garden party in May, making it the enviable color for the spring season. She completed the look with a bright pink fascinator that she wore for Trooping the Colour in 2017.

12 of 14 Kate Middleton. Samir Hussein/WireImage When it comes to hitting the red carpet, the royal knows how to bring the Hollywood glamour. For the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in London, where she was escorted by none other than Tom Cruise, she chose a black gown with a white off-the-shoulder neckline along with some statement earrings.

13 of 14 Kate Middleton. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty No matter what time of year, Kate is not afraid to sport a white ensemble. For April's Anzac Day service, Kate recycled the cream coat dress she previously wore at Princess Charlotte's 2015 christening paired with a halo headpiece and a poppy pin.