Are These Kate Middleton’s Most Daring Earrings Yet?

Kate Middleton has gone outside of the Queen’s jewelry box!

The royal debuted a new accessory when she stepped out for a solo event at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London on Wednesday — and they are her most daring and ornate earrings to date.

Kate wore $1,220 crystal embellished hoop earrings from Erdem (also the designer of her off-the-shoulder tweed midi dress!), which featured a crystal stud with onyx detailing. A floral shape hangs beneath, made from brass smoked topaz with crystal and pearl petals and a single teardrop pearl.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

When she’s not borrowing jewels from Queen Elizabeth, Kate typically wears drop earrings and studs from one of her go-to designers, such as Kiki McDonough or Monica Vinader.

Prince William‘s grandmother is more than generous in lending pieces from her jewelry vault to her relatives for special occasions. As Kate walked onto the steps of the Lindo Wing outside St. Mary’s Hospital to introduce her newborn son, Prince Louis to the world, she paid homage to the Queen by wearing a pair of diamond and pearl drop earrings from the monarch.

Kate Middleton

The royal family’s newest member, Meghan Markle, didn’t have to wait long to sport a pair of earrings just like the Queen’s either! For their first solo outing together, the monarch gave her new granddaughter-in-law an elegant pair of pearl and diamond drop earrings, which appeared to be a smaller version of her own.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Kate Middleton Chris Jackson/Getty

From the Queen’s own wedding bracelet, the Lotus Flower tiara and her diamond-encrusted maple leaf brooch, Kate has borrowed several amazing pieces from Queen Elizabeth over the years.

Perhaps the most famous piece of royal jewelry Kate borrowed is also her first: the delicate Cartier “Halo” tiara she wore on her wedding day in 2011.