Only Kate Middleton Could Run Track in These Earrings — and We Found Them at Nordstrom

Kate Middleton has worn her fair share of prized jewels and tiaras since becoming the Duchess of Cambridge (including the Lover’s Knot tiara, which was also a favorite of the late Princess Diana). So when she steps out in a jewelry style that’s not only available to shop at real-people prices, but also at one of our favorite department stores ever (Nordstrom), we add it to our shopping cart and check out immediately.

Just this week Kate attended a SportsAid event at Olympic Park’s London Stadium, where she participated in athletic events such as running track and taekwondo, all while wearing a pair of green and gold bezel-set gemstone earrings by British jewelry brand Monica Vinader. In true Kate Middleton fashion, the green onyx earrings perfectly matched her monochromatic green ensemble and sporty tennis shoes. And that’s how you run track in style, people!

At just $175, Kate’s earrings are an investment, but the under-$200 price point isn’t bad for a royal-loved piece of jewelry. While Nordstrom currently only has the earrings available in an aquamarine onyx gemstone, there are plenty of other green onyx jewelry styles from Monica Vinader to shop until Kate’s exact green pair is back in stock.

Scroll down to shop Kate Middleton’s Monica Vinader Siren Earrings and more must-have jewelry styles from Monica Vinader available at Nordstrom now.

