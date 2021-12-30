It's common to see Kate or Prince William at school pickup for George, Charlotte and Louis

Kate Middleton's Top 3 Mom Rules Revealed: She 'Likes to Keep an Ordinary Life,' Says Source

Just like Princess Diana before her, Kate Middleton is known as a hands-on royal mom.

While her duties as the Duchess of Cambridge increase as Queen Elizabeth continues to hand off more and more responsibilities to senior working members of the royal family, Kate makes sure to prioritize parenting her three children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

Kate "runs things at home with the kids and the schedules," a friend recently told PEOPLE. "She is hugely involved in every single part of their day."

The royal mom has opened up about life at the Cambridge home, and insiders have shared some of her secrets to a happy family.

1. Encourage kids to be outside

Promoting gardens to foster active play is the public face of a role Kate also takes seriously at home, where she gets her kids out rain or shine.

"It makes a huge difference," she told the BBC.

Kate also said in a podcast last year that her favorite times with her family are "outside in the countryside and we're all filthy dirty."

2. Make time for family fun

The couple often takes their kids on bike rides and excursions to the sand dunes of Norfolk's beaches near their country home.

"They are playful," says scout leader Eddie O'Rourke.

Kate and Prince William, both 39, shared a glimpse at their home life in a video featuring their children that was released on their 10th wedding anniversary in April. The footage, captured by Will Warr, was shot in autumn 2020 in Norfolk. It shows the family of five walking up sand dunes on the beach, climbing trees and roasting marshmallows on an open fire.

The Cambridges also schedule getaways together. Their Christmas portrait in 2021 was a shot from a private family vacation to Jordan taken that summer.

3. Be a "present parent"

The couple is hands-on, friends say, both in the morning (when the kids argue over songs to play at breakfast) and at school pickup.

"Kate likes to keep an ordinary life," a source adds.

After the kids head to bed, Kate and Prince William wind down from the day in a relatable way.