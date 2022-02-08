Kate Middleton Is in Full Mom Mode During Visit to Parent and Toddler Group

From kneeling down to making animated faces, Kate was clearly taken with the young children

Kate Middleton is out for a surprise visit!

The royal stepped out on Tuesday to see how the community in Southwark south London helps parents and their young children at PACT (Parents and Children Together). The group started after parents, community and faith leaders identified mental health issues and isolation as the biggest challenges impacting their ability to parent and give their children the best start in life. The project has since expanded to Leeds and Newcastle.

Kate, 40, met with volunteers and attendees during their weekly MumSpace group, which provides support for local parents to discuss any challenges they are currently facing.

Kate — who is mom to Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — was in her element with the fellow parents as well as their young children. She knelt down to chat with the kids (and made plenty of animated faces!) as they worked on a food project: making fruit kebabs.

Kate Middleton PACT Kate Middleton | Credit: Alastair Grant-WPA Pool/Getty

"One of the key takeaways was how local support networks are such a core principle in giving parents the confidence and resilience to support their children," Kate's office at Kensington Palace said of the visit. "It's such a great example of best practice in leveraging the power of communities for support of one another."

For the outing, Kate looked sharp in a black top and trousers paired with a grey blazer. She accessorized her look with pearl drop earrings as well as a round pendant necklace.

Kate Middleton PACT Kate Middleton | Credit: Alastair Grant-WPA Pool/Getty

Kate supports a number of charitable causes, many of which are focused on providing children with the best possible start in life. Last year, she launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood to "raise awareness of why the first five years of life are just so important for our future life outcomes, and what we can do as a society to embrace this golden opportunity to create a happier, more mentally healthy, more nurturing society."

Kate Middleton PACT Kate Middleton | Credit: Alastair Grant-WPA Pool/Getty

Just last week, Kate revealed that she is taking the campaign abroad for the first time.