Kate Middleton's Mom Carole Launches New Collection for Her Party Pieces Company That Has a Royal Twist!

Carole Middleton's party supply business is getting the royal treatment!

Kate Middleton's mother launched a new theme with her Party Pieces company, partnering with Big Blue Ocean Cleanup to create a kid-friendly ocean collection of party supplies. The new range even as a royal title: "King and Queen of the Sea."

The new collection — which features sharks and mermaids on cups, plates, hats, napkins, gift bags and more — is environmentally friendly and will benefit the Big Blue Ocean Cleanup. In a photo released to celebrate its launch, Carole appears next to two children excitedly reaching for bubbles.

"I am excited to be supporting the incredible work that Big Blue Ocean Cleanup does to protect our oceans," Carole said in a statement shared on her company's Instagram page. "At Party Pieces we want to make it easier for people to celebrate consciously — our new sustainably-sourced ranges help to protect the planet without compromising on the magic of parties."

To celebrate Carole's 67th birthday last month, Party Pieces shared a throwback photo that featured the company's founder with all of her children.

Carole smiles in the center of the black-and-white shot, surrounded by kids sporting party hats and playing with blowers. Upon further inspection, the young girl to the far right is none other than the future Duchess of Cambridge herself!

Meanwhile, Kate's two younger siblings — Pippa and James — pose on the other side of their mother.

"Happiest of Birthdays to the party planner extraordinaire! We hope you have the most magical day," the post was captioned.

It was actually Kate's fifth birthday that sparked the idea for the party decorations and supply company, Carole previously told the Daily Mail. While searching for party supplies for her daughter's celebration, Carole was uninspired by the selection she found in stores at the time.

"All I could find were basic clown plates," she said. "I realized there was a gap in the market for partyware that wasn't too expensive and which looked good, so [I] decided to design my own. I took some prototypes to various High Street retailers and was turned away."

Carole wasn't ready to give up. She decided to pursue her passion from her home, starting her business from her kitchen table in Berkshire and promoting her products at her children's nursery school. The company proved to be a success, and, three decades later, Carole is still rolling out new products.

Carole, Michael and Pippa Middleton

All three of Carole's children worked for Party Pieces at some point.

"My children continue to inspire me and, as they have grown up, our brand has evolved," Carole explained.