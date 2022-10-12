How Future Queen Kate Middleton Is a Modern Matriarch: 'She Guides the Family'

The new Princess of Wales has gracefully embraced her royal role "with humility and by acknowledging the past but in her own way"

By Simon Perry,
Monique Jessen,
and
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on October 12, 2022 03:00 PM
Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire on September 7, 2022 on the eve of their first school day.
Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte. Photo: JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty

Kate Middleton is bringing a fresh perspective to her new position as the Princess of Wales.

It's been a busy few weeks for the royal and her family, who continue to grieve Queen Elizabeth while settling into their new home, new school and even brighter spotlight. Princess Kate and her husband Prince William, both 40, relocated with their three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louisfrom London to Windsor at the end of the summer. On the kids' first day at the Lambrook School, Queen Elizabeth died, triggering global mourning and transition within the line of succession.

In this week's PEOPLE cover story, a source close to the family acknowledges it has been a stressful time, especially for Kate, the first Princess of Wales since William's mother Princess Diana held the title.

As William steps up to the elevated responsibilities that come with his new standing, like managing the $1.3 billion Duchy of Cornwall and helping plan King Charles' May coronation, the heir to the throne prepares for the future with Kate by his side.

"She is a matriarch. Not in the sense of an older woman in a twin set and pearls, but she guides the family and advises [William] when he wants it," says Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, Prince William's former private secretary.

King Charles III bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales to Prince William and his wife the day after the Queen's death, and Kate's popularity has only soared. However, the newly minted princess now faces inevitable comparisons with Diana, the best-loved royal in modern history.

Like the woman whose iconic sapphire engagement ring she wears every day, the new Princess of Wales has undertaken ambitious projects throughout the United Kingdom on child development, mental health and family well-being. As for Diana's legacy, palace sources say that Princess Kate "appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path."

Adds Lowther-Pinkerton: "She will do so with humility and by acknowledging the past but in her own way."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a>, Princess Diana
Kate Middleton; Princess Diana. Chris Jackson/Getty; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

One way she's bucking royal tradition is by keeping George at home rather than boarding school. With Lambrook a 15-minute drive from their new home at Adelaide Cottage, Kate and William try to do the school drop-off and pickup most days.

Although insiders say the Wales family will eventually live in the 1,000-year-old Windsor Castle itself, for now, cottage life is much like it is at their country retreat Amner Hall in Norfolk, where the kids and their friends are in and out of the swimming pool. George will flop onto the sofa beside his father, while Charlotte makes a beeline for familiar guests.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles on the Buckingham Palace balcony on June 5. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Theirs is a life of a "modern royal family doing normal things," as one close family friend puts it.

