Kate Middleton Says She Misses Wales — and Shares Why She Wants to Bring George, Charlotte and Louis There

Kate Middleton wants to show her three children where she and Prince William began their married life together.

The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out to honor the Welsh Guards on St. David's Day, a national day of celebration for the U.K. nation. The couple took part in the tradition of handing out symbolic leeks to the officers and guardsmen of the regiment — and Kate reminisced about living in North Wales as a newlywed while Prince William trained to become a helicopter pilot with the Royal Air Force's Search and Rescue Force and went on to work as an air sea rescue pilot for the RAF.

Krystal Cunningham, who attended Wednesday's event and shares Kate's love for the island of Anglesey, tells PEOPLE that Kate "said she missed it" — and wanted to bring Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, for a visit.

Krystal adds, "She's hoping to take her children there and show them the beautiful beaches."

Kate Middleton and Prince William with Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Chris Jackson/Getty

After Prince William, 40, and Princess Kate, 41, wed in April 2011, Wales was the setting for their life as newlyweds. It was also where the couple spent their first months as parents — they welcomed Prince George in July 2013.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte did visit the Welsh capital of Cardiff in June, accompanying Prince William and Kate during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Krystal — who was at the parade to watch her husband, Warrant Officer Class 2 Ash Cunningham, along with their daughter Elsi, 7 — also witnessed the moment when Kate was treated to a standing backflip from 9-year-old Thomas Lucas.

"My heart sank a little when it happened — but that's Thomas all over," Krystal says. She explains that Thomas, the son of a Welsh Guard on parade, does Parkour, where athletes cross terrain, buildings and other obstacles with high agility.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Kate asked if little Elsi was learning the Welsh national anthem, as her parents are starting to teach her the language before they return to live there. The Cunninghams were impressed that the Prince and Princess of Wales knew the words, singing the anthem heartily when the band played towards the end of the parade.

"He was getting it right," Krystal adds of Prince William, who sported the Welsh Guards' grey Home Service Clothing (Winter Order) uniform.

BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

In a short speech, the Prince of Wales said he was "honored and delighted" to be their new colonel, taking over the role from his father, King Charles III.

"At the same time, I'm sorry that my father couldn't be here with us here today to say farewell, but I know he would talk of his fierce pride and admiration for you all, and of his own sadness to be moving on from an appointment he held so dear since 1975," William said.

Krystal says, "It was nice how the Prince mentioned his father's name and his association with the regiment — and now he's assumed the role [of colonel] too, as he's become Prince of Wales."

Prince William. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The event, at Combermere Barracks in Windsor, was part of a busy Wales-themed week for the royal couple. On Tuesday, Prince William and Princess Kate spent the day in the country, which followed a visit to Cardiff on Saturday to watch Wales play rivals England in rugby.