Kate Middleton Connects with Students During Mental Health Awareness Week

The Princess of Wales heard how teens are learning about a winning mindset from athlete mentors at the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust

By Simon Perry
Published on May 16, 2023 08:26 AM
Catherine, Princess of Wales, reacts as she visits the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust in Bath
The Princess of Wales in Bath. Photo: KIN CHEUNG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate Middleton is taking her campaigning for children's well-being on the road and spending time with teens who get help through sports to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

The Princess of Wales headed to Bath, about 115 miles west of London, on Tuesday to hear from young people who get mentoring and other inspirational help from athletes. The Dame Kelly Holmes Trust uses sports stars to pass on their winning mindset and give coaching to help children with the confidence they need in their education, future work and daily lives.

The youth development organization, named for the founder and British athlete Kelly Holmes, brings well-being programs to children's hospitals and schools — often targeting young people who have social, emotional and other mental health challenges.

Princess Kate, 41, met children from St. Katherine's School in nearby Bristol to hear about some of the challenges they face and how working with an athlete mentor has helped them manage their emotions and resilience. The youngsters, aged 11 to 19, are taking part in the trust's On Track To Achieve program led by Paralympic gold medalist Liz Johnson.

The Princess Of Wales Visits Dame Kelly Holmes Trust
Kate Middleton in Bath. Kin Cheung - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Princess of Wales looked ready for summer in a white top and pants combination covered with a yellow blazer. She opted for white sneakers during the outing, allowing her to take part in some activities (including a game played with beanbags).

Mental health in young people is a key focus of Kate's public life. She has been associated with charities like Mentally Healthy Schools program and Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families for many years. She also came up with the idea for the successful Heads Together campaign that saw her husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry join her in a series of initiatives to raise the profile of mental well-being.

The Princess Of Wales Visits Dame Kelly Holmes Trust
Kate Middleton in Bath. Kin Cheung - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Often focused on children, Princess Kate has honed her mission more clearly towards early development and how they are supported by carers in the first few years of life. One of those she spent time with on Tuesday was documentary-maker and mental health advocate Zara McDermott. She is one of Kate's champions of her Shaping Us campaign that the princess launched from her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in January.

The Princess Of Wales Visits Dame Kelly Holmes Trust
Kate Middleton in Bath. Kin Cheung - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Later in the week, the Princess of Wales will head to one of her longstanding charities, the Anna Freud Centre in London, where she will talk to students and also join a series of roundtable discussions with experts in the sector experts, the charity's staff and those with lived experience of mental health challenges.

