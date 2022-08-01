It wasn't until 2019 that Kate wore shorts in public as a member of the royal family, but her latest sailing outing included a white pair with a striped top

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Are Putting Their Own Spin on Summer Shorts

Catherine, Duchess Of Cambridge is seen during her visit to the 1851 Trust and the Great Britain SailGP Team; Meghan Markle hangs out with the Polo WAGS as she enjoys a cold drink and watches Prince Harry play Polo

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are embracing a summer-style staple.

On Sunday, Kate headed to the historic naval town of Plymouth to take part in the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix. Before changing into a wetsuit for the boat race, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a nautical-inspired look featuring a striped navy sweater with white linen shorts.

It wasn't until 2019 that Kate first wore shorts in public as a member of the royal family. That was also for a charity sailing race, with her sea-friendly outfit also consisting of New Balance sneakers and a baseball cap.

Kate, 40, also opted for a pair of khaki shorts during her visit to the Caribbean with Prince William earlier this year for yet another sailing outing.

Meghan, 40, has been spotted rocking shorts a number of times this summer. While supporting Prince Harry and his polo team at the Santa Barbara Polo Club, not far from their Montecito home, the Duchess of Sussex twice wore shorts with a blouse in the same color — once in white, and once in blue.

Meghan put a dressy yet casual spin on the style during the couple's recent trip to New York City. She stepped out to lunch with friend and political activist Gloria Steinem at the Crosby Hotel in SoHo wearing a white button-down blouse tucked into a pair of tailored Bermuda shorts and accessorized with a cognac brown belt that matched her pointed-toe pumps and beaded clutch.

Although Meghan did not step out in shorts as a working member of the royal family, they've been part of her wardrobe since moving to California. At a drive-through charity event with Baby2Baby in 2020, Meghan wore olive shorts as she helped distribute school supplies, books, backpacks, clothing, food, hygiene items and more to those in need.

They were also part of Meghan's wardrobe ahead of her marriage to Prince Harry, like in 2016 when she arrived at Today in striped shorts with a matching blazer.

Although it's rare for women of the royal family to wear shorts during engagements — Queen Elizabeth has never worn them in public and has been seen in pants only a handful of times throughout her reign — there are no rules against it.

Not only has Kate worn shorts during her athletic outings, but the Queen's daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex recently sported a pair of pink shorts with a t-shirt supporting Dame Deborah James' Bowelbabe fund while paddleboarding in Gibraltar.

Catherine, Duchess Of Cambridge during her visit to the 1851 Trust and the Great Britain SailGP Team on July 31, 2022 in Plymouth, England The Duchess Of Cambridge Joins The 1851 Trust | Credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images