Surprise! Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Will Spend Christmas Together Amid Reports of Tension

It’s going to be a Royal Fab Four Christmas.

Despite reports that Prince William and Kate Middleton would likely be spending the holiday with Kate’s family in Bucklebury, the royal couple will be joining the rest of the royal family, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in Norfolk for Christmas with the Queen at Sandringham, PEOPLE confirms.

Will and Kate will stay at their nearby home of Anmer Hall with children Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and 7-month-old Prince Louis. The specifics on where Harry and Meghan are staying haven’t been provided “at this stage.”

Meghan may also be joined by her mom, Doria Ragland, who has reportedly been invited to join them for Christmas by the Queen.

Just days ago, Will and Kate seemed poised to spend the holiday with her family. (They typically alternate spending Christmas between their two families.) Kate’s mom, Carole Middleton, talked about preparing the house for her grandchildren in her first-ever interview, revealing that she likes to have as many Christmas trees as possible in her home, including one for each of her grandchildren’s rooms “so that they can decorate it themselves.”

Claims have swirled about tension between brothers William and Harry and their wives, Kate and Meghan. But contrary to those reports, a source tells PEOPLE that the couples enjoyed a memorable first Christmas together last year, when Meghan made her debut walk to church with the royal family on Christmas Day.

“They really loved Christmas and all had a wonderful time,” the source says. “I think the two women got on — they are definitely not best friends, but it was a really special time for them all to spend together.”

Harry and Meghan recently announced that they will be moving out of their Kensington Palace cottage, which is just a stone’s throw away from Will and Kate’s home, and into Frogmore Cottage in Windsor early next year, ahead of the birth of their first child in the spring.

Those who know the princes say that there was always a chance that they would not want to live in each other’s backyards.

“Harry will want to establish himself and come out of the shadows and not be in his brother’s shadows,” says one insider. “They want to do their own thing and create their own style. And to do that you need to be away sometimes.”

Each year, members of the royal family joins Queen Elizabeth at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, for Christmas. Guests usually arrive in the early afternoon on Christmas Eve. (The family opens their presents on Christmas Eve instead of Christmas Day.) After their church outing on the big day, the royal family heads back to Sandringham House for a lunch of Norfolk turkey and other festivities.