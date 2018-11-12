Spot the Royal Rewears! Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Recycle Pieces for Remembrance Service

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle just pulled a double royal rewear!

Both women pulled previously seen pieces from their closets as they attended a service honoring the Centenary of the Armistice at Westminster Abbey on Sunday evening, marking 100 years since the end of World War I, with their husbands and other members of the royal family.

Kate, 36, and Meghan, 37, both opted for a subtle bit of color for the occasion after respectfully wearing all-black outfits for Remembrance Day services on Saturday and Sunday. Kate sported an emerald green coat with velvet details by one of her favorite brands, Catherine Walker, along with a chic Jane Taylor headband that was designed as a crescent moon in black silk velvet. Meanwhile, her new sister-in-law returned to her go-to color navy with a double-breasted dress and black hat along with Aquazzura pumps.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty; REX/Shutterstock

There’s a reason certain pieces look familiar. Kate previously wore her green coat for an appropriate occasion — when she and Prince William met with soldiers of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards (and took a sip of Guinness!) following the 2017 St. Patrick’s Day parade in London. For the event, Kate styled the outfit with a matching fascinator and shamrock brooch.

Kate Middleton on St. Patrick's Day 2017 Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Meghan once again turned to one of her favorite pairs of heels for Sunday’s event, the Aquazzura "Deneuve" pumps, which feature a cute bow on the heel. Not only has the Duchess of Sussex worn the shoes on a number of occasions, but she owns them in a variety of colors!

In July, Meghan wore an off-white pair with a denim dress by Carolina Herrera to cheer on Prince Harry in his charity polo match. The mom-to-be also wore the pumps in black on a number of occasions during the couple’s recent tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand, including at the Australian Geographic Society Awards with a stunning tea-length black and white gown by Oscar de la Renta that featured bird designs.

Meghan Markle attends a polo match in July PA Images/INSTARimages

Meghan Markle at the Australian Geographic Society Awards in October Ian Vogler/Pool/Getty

Meghan and Kate joined those gathered at Sunday’s solemn service in wearing red poppies, a symbol of remembrance for World War I and veterans, and singing hymns. The event marked 100 years since Armistice Day, when the Allies and Germany signed an armistice that lead to the end of the war.

Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton PAUL GROVER/AFP/Getty Images

Sunday’s service capped off a busy Remembrance weekend for Meghan, Kate, Harry and William. The Royal Fab Four also came together (for the first time since July!) on Saturday evening for the Festival of Remembrance Service at Royal Albert Hall. It kicked off Meghan’s first Remembrance Day as part of the royal family.