Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Travel by Car to London Service Honoring Queen Elizabeth

The new Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex joined members of the royal family for a service at Westminster Hall

Published on September 14, 2022 10:07 AM
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is driven behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery
Meghan Markle. Photo: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are in London to honor Queen Elizabeth.

The new Princess of Wales, 40, and the Duchess of Sussex, 41, made their way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday, where a service was held in honor of the late monarch.

Kate rode with Queen Camilla, King Charles' wife — with Queen Elizabeth's death, they are now the two highest ranking women in the royal family as Queen Consort and Princess of Wales.

Meanwhile, Meghan was in a separate car with Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward's wife.

Kate's husband, Prince William, and Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, walked behind their grandmother's casket in a procession through London.

Catherine, Princess of Wales is driven behind the coffin of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

They joined the Queen's four children — King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — as well as their cousin Peter Phillips, Princess Anne's husband Sir Tim Laurence, the Queen's cousin Prince Richard the Duke of Gloucester and the Queen's nephew David Armstrong-Jones the Earl of Snowdon in the procession through the streets of London. Members of the Queen's staff also participated in the procession.

Camilla, Queen Consort, left and Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales are driven, behind the coffin of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, during a procession for the Lying-in State of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, from Buckingham Palace
Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales. Daniel Leal/AP/Shutterstock

A short service lasting about 20 minutes was held at Westminster Hall, led by the Archbishop of Canterbury accompanied by the Dean of Westminster.

King Charles and Queen Camilla led the family in the procession into Westminster Hall. Kate and Prince William stood ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan as they stood for the entirety of the ceremony.

The Queen will then lie in state in Westminster Hall for five days, where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flow through and pay their respects leading up to the funeral on Monday, September 19.

The coffin of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery
Queen Elizabeth's coffin. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

Kate, Prince William, Meghan and Prince Harry stepped out together on Saturday to view tributes to Queen Elizabeth left outside Windsor Castle and greet well-wishers.

Prince William invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and Kate, according to Kensington Palace. The new Prince of Wales thought the walkabout to greet the crowds "was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family," a royal source told PEOPLE.

Camilla Queen Consort, Catherine Princess of Wales, Sophie Countess of Wessex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II's coffin procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton, Sophie and Meghan Markle. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

A palace insider told PEOPLE: "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process."

