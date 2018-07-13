Royal Sisters-in-Law! See Every Photo of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Together

The royal sisters-in-law own the spotlight

Maura Hohman
July 13, 2018 03:53 PM
<p>Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-joins-prince-harry-prince-william-and-queen-elizabeth-military-service/">walk into the RAF centenary celebration</a>&nbsp;with their royal husbands on July 10, 2018.</p>
Reunited

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton walk into the RAF centenary celebration with their royal husbands on July 10, 2018.

Press Association via AP Images
<p>Meghan and Princess Kate stand with <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/">Prince Harry</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/">Prince William</a>&nbsp;during the flypast, part of the RAF centenary ceremony.</p>
Stand Tall

Meghan and Princess Kate stand with Prince Harry and Prince William during the flypast, part of the RAF centenary ceremony.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Princess Kate and <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-prince-harry-prince-louis-royal-christening/">Meghan enter the Chapel Royal</a> at St. James&#8217;s Palace together, along with the rest of the family, for <a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-william-kate-middleton-prince-louis-royal-christening/">the christening of Prince Louis</a> on July 9, 2018.</p>
Aunt Meghan

Princess Kate and Meghan enter the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace together, along with the rest of the family, for the christening of Prince Louis on July 9, 2018.

PA Images/Sipa
<p>Princess Kate and <a href="https://people.com/royals/all-photos-2018-trooping-the-colour">Duchess Meghan attend Trooping the Colour on June 8, 2018</a>. The royal sisters-in-law stood next to each other on the Buckingham Palace balcony.</p>
Trooping Together

Princess Kate and Duchess Meghan attend Trooping the Colour on June 8, 2018. The royal sisters-in-law stood next to each other on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

James Whatling/MEGA
<p>Both Meghan and Princess Kate fulfill their royals duties at Trooping the Colour.</p>
All Smiles

Both Meghan and Princess Kate fulfill their royals duties at Trooping the Colour.

Frank Augstein/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Meghan and Kate smile as they greet their father-in-law,&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-charles/">Prince Charles</a>.</p>
The In-Laws

Meghan and Kate smile as they greet their father-in-law, Prince Charles.

<p>Meghan and Kate attend a <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-prince-harry-queen-elizabeth-commonwealth-day/">Commonwealth Day</a> service with Harry, William and <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/">Queen Elizabeth</a> at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018.</p>
Bundled Up

Meghan and Kate attend a Commonwealth Day service with Harry, William and Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018.

PAUL GROVER/AFP/Getty
<p>When Meghan, Kate, Harry and William made their first official appearance together at&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-william-harry-meghan-markle-kate-middleton-first-appearance-together/">Royal Foundation Forum in February 2018</a>, the women were clearly the center of attention.</p>
Royal Fab Four

When Meghan, Kate, Harry and William made their first official appearance together at Royal Foundation Forum in February 2018, the women were clearly the center of attention.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty
<p>Meghan and a pregnant Kate exchange a meaningful look while on stage.</p>
Welcome to the Family!

Meghan and a pregnant Kate exchange a meaningful look while on stage.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
<p>Meghan and Princess Kate look stunning as they smile and laugh at the&nbsp;Royal Foundation Forum.</p>
Pearly Whites

Meghan and Princess Kate look stunning as they smile and laugh at the Royal Foundation Forum.

CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images
<p>Just a few weeks after <a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-harry-meghan-markle-engagement-photos/">announcing her engagement to Prince Harry</a>, Meghan joins her fianc&eacute; and future brother- and sister-in-law for a <a href="https://people.com/royals/merry-royal-christmas-meghan-markle-and-prince-harry-join-will-kate-and-the-queen-at-church/">Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church</a>.</p>
Happy Christmas!

Just a few weeks after announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, Meghan joins her fiancé and future brother- and sister-in-law for a Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church.

Theimagedirect.com
