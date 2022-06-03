The service marked the first time that the Cambridges and Sussexes have been seen together as a foursome since Commonwealth Day in March 2020

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Beam at Service Honoring Queen — See Their Looks Side-by-Side

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle brought their fashion A-game to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Queen Elizabeth's family gathered for a special service of thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral on Friday as part of the weekend of festivities honoring the monarch's 70-year reign. While many royal women opted to match the Queen in blue on Thursday for Trooping the Colour, there was a rainbow of colors present for the church ceremony — including pink for Zara Tindall, orange for Princess Eugenie and blue for Princess Beatrice.

Meghan arrived with Prince Harry in a Dior stone white long trench coat and skirt and a matching wide-brimmed Dior hat designed by Stephen Jones, with her hair swept into an updo. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, carried Dior gloves, shoes and also sported one of her go-to pairs of earrings: the Snowflake Snowstorm earrings by Birks. She previously wore the earrings on a number of occasions, including the Commonwealth Day service in 2020, which marked her last event with the royal family before she and Prince Harry stepped back from their senior roles and relocated to California.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Matt Dunham/AP/Shutterstock

Kate, 40, brought a hint of sunshine on a cloudy day in a pale yellow ensemble with a defined waist detail by Emilia Wickstead along with a matching hat featuring a hidden floral detail under the slanted brim by Philip Treacy. She carried a clutch as well as a pair of gloves.

Duchess of Sussex; Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo; Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The Duchess of Cambridge also sported a special pair of earrings: the Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings, a pair straight from her grandmother-in-law's jewelry box that she has borrowed before.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving Kate Middleton | Credit: Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate sat on the opposite side of the aisle from Meghan and Harry. The service marked the first time that the Cambridges and Sussexes have been seen together as a foursome since Commonwealth Day in March 2020, which was Harry and Meghan's final royal appearance before they stepped back from their roles as senior working royals. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who now live in California, arrived in the U.K. on Wednesday with their two children — Archie, 3, and Lili, who turns 1 on Saturday.

William and Kate kept looking forward as they passed Prince Harry and Meghan's pew, where they were already seated. Harry also kept his eyes forward.

The Princess Royal, the Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duke of Cambridge during the National Service of Thanksgiving Princess Anne, Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images

Meghan and Prince Harry sat in the second row with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their husbands and behind Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arriving for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Several royal family members were in attendance on Friday, but the guest of honor, Queen Elizabeth, was noticeably missing. The palace announced on Thursday that the monarch would not be attending due to feeling "some discomfort" at Trooping the Colour due to ongoing mobility issues.