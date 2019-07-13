Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Gave Simona Halep an 'Extra Boost' to Win Wimbledon

Image zoom Ray Tang/Anadolu Agency/Getty; Shaun Brooks/Action Plus via Getty

Simona Halep loved seeing royal tennis fans Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle in the stands during her big Wimbledon win!

During her on-court interview immediately following the match, where the 27-year-old Romanian player defeated Serena Williams, Halep was quick to thank the royal moms for coming to watch.

“It’s an honor to play in front of the royal box,” she shared, before learning that as the winner of the match-up, she would get a chance to meet Kate and Meghan.

“That’s amazing. I didn’t know that. So it’s even more special now,” she shared, as the camera cut to Meghan and Kate in the stands, as the two women smiled and applauded the athlete.

While making her trip up to the royal box, cameras also caught the sweet moment Halep was introduced to Kate.

“You played an incredible game,” the 37-year-old royal told the tennis star. “It was really, really impressive, so congratulations and enjoy the celebration.”

Halep went on to praise Kate as being “very kind.”

“It was an honor to play in front of her and I had the chance to meet her after the match,” she shared during a press conference, as she once again shared how much it meant to her to have so many members of the royal family in attendance.

In addition to Kate and Meghan, the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister Pippa Middleton also joined in on the fun day out.

“It was an extra boost when I saw them there, the royal family. You know, winning in this position, it’s very nice, it’s unforgettable,” the tennis player added.

Following the game, Williams also praised her own biggest royal fan: pal Meghan.

In a post-match press conference, Williams said that having Meghan’s support and friendship “is great.”

“She’s such a great friend and a great person as well. And always positive, no matter what,” she remarked, adding that the royal is also “happy for Simona.”

“She saw that she played unbelievably, and that’s just the kind of person that she is,” Williams explained.