Kensington Palace Issues Rare Denial Over Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Feud Rumors

Kensington Palace has denied a report that Kate Middleton was angry with Meghan Markle over how she treated Kate’s staff, PEOPLE confirms.

A source told the U.K. newspaper The Sun that ahead of Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry in May, she was rude to Kate’s staff, and that afterward, Kate told Meghan that the way she had behaved was “unacceptable.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

However, the palace, which typically does not respond to speculative stories, denied that the argument had taken place.

“This never happened,” a Kensington Palace spokesman said.

The palace declined to comment on any other reports, including the recent report that Kate was “left in tears” after a fitting for Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress ahead of Meghan’s wedding. However, PEOPLE confirms that incident did take place.

Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Are ‘Not the Best of Friends’ but ‘Got On’ Last Christmas

Although the palace chose to respond to the report about Kate and Meghan’s alleged “feud” over Meghan’s treatment of staffers, they said that they will not be drawn into additional reports.

Karwai Tang/WireImage; Neil Mockford/GC Images

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Several insiders have told PEOPLE that there was a notable amount of “stress” surrounding those involved in the wedding.

Still, a royal wedding guest previously told PEOPLE that Prince William “was in a jokey, wonderful mood” at Meghan and Harry‘s private evening reception — and that Kate was in “great form.”

Since then, Kate, 36, and Meghan, 37, have made several joint appearances as part of the Royal Fab Four – and even attended Wimbledon for solo outing without their husbands over the summer.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Clive Mason/Getty Images

Additionally, during her visit with William to Leicester University on Wednesday, Kate didn’t hesitate when she was asked by a fan if she was excited about Harry and Meghan’s baby on the way.

“Absolutely!” Kate immediately responded, according to a video shared by Harry_Meghan_Updates on Instagram.

“It’s such a special time to have little kiddies,” she shared. “And a cousin for George and Charlotte, as well, and Louis. It’ll be really special.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Middleton Opens Up About Meghan Markle’s Baby News for the First Time: ‘It’ll Be Special’

The reports have also come amid news that Harry and Meghan are moving into Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Cottage, and out of Kensington Palace, where William and Kate live.

Those who know the princes say that there was always a chance that they would not want to live in each other’s backyards.

“Harry will want to establish himself and come out of the shadows and not be in his brother’s shadows,” one insider recently told PEOPLE. “They want to do their own thing and create their own style. And to do that you need to be away sometimes.”

The two couples will spend the holiday together again this year. PEOPLE confirms that Kate, William, Harry and Meghan will be spending Christmas in Sandringham with the Queen.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the couples enjoyed a memorable first Christmas together last year.

“They really loved Christmas and all had a wonderful time,” the source said. “I think the two women got on — they are definitely not best friends, but it was a really special time for them all to spend together.”