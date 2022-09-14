Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Get Emotional at Queen's Funeral Procession

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are mourning the royal family's matriarch.

The Princess of Wales, 40, and the Duchess of Sussex, 41, were visibly emotional during the service saluting the arrival of Queen Elizabeth's coffin at Westminster Hall Wednesday, where it will lie in state until her funeral next Monday.

Standing shoulder to shoulder with their husbands Prince William and Prince Harry, Kate and Meghan seemed to blink back tears before the monarch's coffin, which was draped with the Royal Standard and raised on a catafalque.

There, they heard a blessing from Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury and quietly reflected before joining the processional out of Westminster Hall, during which Meghan and Harry, 37, held hands.

Christopher Furlong/Getty

Both Kate and Meghan honored their grandmother-in-law at the service by wearing jewelry she had given them with her go-to stone: pearls.

GREGORIO BORGIA/POOL/AFP via Getty

The women walked out of the medieval hall behind King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, 58 and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, with Anne's son Peter Phillips and the Queen's nephew David Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon, in their wake.

Darren Fletcher - WPA Pool/Getty

The 20-minute service closed Wednesday's procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the Queen's coffin was ceremoniously transported through London on a gun carriage by the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

Thousands packed the streets to see the Queen, and more will have the opportunity to pay their respects as her casket lies in state for the next five days, with Westminster Hall open to the public around the clock.

Leon Neal/Getty Images

Early on the morning of Monday, September 19, the coffin will move to nearby Westminster Abbey for the Queen's state funeral, drawing diplomats and dignitaries from around the world.

Following the funeral, Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel area of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle beside her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, her sister, Princess Margaret, and her parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother.