Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Get Emotional at Queen's Funeral Procession

The Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex visibly grieved the Queen during Wednesday's moving service

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on September 14, 2022 12:12 PM

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are mourning the royal family's matriarch.

The Princess of Wales, 40, and the Duchess of Sussex, 41, were visibly emotional during the service saluting the arrival of Queen Elizabeth's coffin at Westminster Hall Wednesday, where it will lie in state until her funeral next Monday.

Standing shoulder to shoulder with their husbands Prince William and Prince Harry, Kate and Meghan seemed to blink back tears before the monarch's coffin, which was draped with the Royal Standard and raised on a catafalque.

There, they heard a blessing from Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury and quietly reflected before joining the processional out of Westminster Hall, during which Meghan and Harry, 37, held hands.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex seen inside the Palace of Westminster during the Lying-in State of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
Christopher Furlong/Getty

Both Kate and Meghan honored their grandmother-in-law at the service by wearing jewelry she had given them with her go-to stone: pearls.

Britain's <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a> (L), Prince of Wales, Britain's Katharine (2nd L), Duchess of Kent, Britain's <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> (2nd R), Duke of Sussex, and Meghan (R), Duchess of Sussex, stand after participating in the procession of the coffin of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, to Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022
GREGORIO BORGIA/POOL/AFP via Getty

The women walked out of the medieval hall behind King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, 58 and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, with Anne's son Peter Phillips and the Queen's nephew David Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon, in their wake.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Peter Phillips follow the coffin of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II into Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom.
Darren Fletcher - WPA Pool/Getty

The 20-minute service closed Wednesday's procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the Queen's coffin was ceremoniously transported through London on a gun carriage by the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

Thousands packed the streets to see the Queen, and more will have the opportunity to pay their respects as her casket lies in state for the next five days, with Westminster Hall open to the public around the clock.

The Queen’s funeral cortege makes its way along The Mall from Buckingham Palace
Leon Neal/Getty Images

Early on the morning of Monday, September 19, the coffin will move to nearby Westminster Abbey for the Queen's state funeral, drawing diplomats and dignitaries from around the world.

Following the funeral, Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel area of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle beside her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, her sister, Princess Margaret, and her parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother.

